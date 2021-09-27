Technology News
Largest Crypto Expo in Dubai to Host Mega Conference in October

This is the first event focussed on cryptocurrencies being hosted in Dubai.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 September 2021 16:24 IST
The mega event is expected to spark important discussions around the crypto space

Highlights
  • Dubai is hosting a mega event around cryptocurrencies next month
  • Over 3,000 guests, 40 sponsors, and 30 guest speakers will attend
  • The event will go on for two days

Dubai will be hosting a grand event, which is being reported as the largest crypto-event to date. Set to host over 3,000 delegates, the CED2021: Crypto Expo Dubai will take place from October 13 to October 14, as per a press release. The event is aimed at sparking discussions around the growth of cryptocurrencies in the countries of the Middle East and Africa. Recently, a research report by Chainalysys had revealed that Africa's cryptocurrency market grew by 1,200 percent – making up for a whopping $105.6 billion (Rs. 775 crores) between July 2020 and June 2021. In the Middle East, Turkey, Bahrain and, UAE have expanded their crypto-spaces as well.

Calling Dubai “progressive” in terms of experimenting with cryptocurrencies, the expo organising committee said the event will add “value” to the crypto space regionally, as well as globally.

Crypto and fintech players including ZebPay, CoinSwap, PallaPay, and CryptoBiz among others make for over 40 sponsors who have invested in this mega event, as per the official expo website. In addition, over 40 industry experts in the crypto space have been invited to participate in discussions, seminars and, question-answer rounds about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

The focus points for the event will include decentralised technology, the future of cryptocurrencies, and the buzz surrounding digital artworks called — non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

Around 30 crypto companies participating in this expo will also be using the stage at Dubai's Conrad Hotel to make some announcements for the coming future.

Dubai is not the only country however, that is beginning to host such large-scale events around cryptocurrencies.

In April 2022, beach-town Miami in Florida, US is set to host a mega event called “Bitcoin 2022”. As per its official page, this will be the world's largest conference focused on the world's most-valued cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, which is trading at a little over Rs. 34 lakhs (roughly over $46,000) as per the Gadgets 360 crypto price tracker at the time of writing.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
