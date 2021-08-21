Technology News
loading

Cardano (ADA) Price Hits All-Time High Ahead of 'Alonzo' Upgrade

Cardano was co-founded by Charles Hoskinson, a mathematician and former CEO of Ethereum.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 August 2021 12:33 IST
Cardano (ADA) Price Hits All-Time High Ahead of 'Alonzo' Upgrade

Photo Credit: Cardano.org

Cardano (ADA) coin jumped from $1.70 (Rs. 126) to $2.58 (Rs. 191.70) in 10 days

Highlights
  • ADA is Cardano's native cryptocurrency
  • The Cardano blockchain network is due to get an update soon
  • 'Alonzo' update will allow smart-contract functionality on the network

Cardano (ADA) price has jumped more than 50 percent over the last 10 days to occupy the third spot among the world's top cryptocurrencies with an $80 billion (Rs. 5,94,400 crores) market cap, ahead of the popular Binance Coin. During the wild ride, it touched its lifetime high of $2.58 (Rs. 191.70) but the gains had tapered off a bit by Saturday morning. The rally is being attributed to a coming “Alonzo” upgrade that will allow smart-contract functionality and a range of decentralised finance (DeFi) applications to run on the Cardano network. The proposed technological enhancement is likely to land as soon as next month.

Co-founded by Charles Hoskinson, a mathematician and former CEO of Ethereum, the Cardano network is being touted as a serious rival to the Ethereum blockchain, which currently dominates the DeFi services market. The ADA coin has jumped from $1.70 (Rs 126) on August 10 to $2.58 on August 20, according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing this report, the Cardano (ADA) price in India was around Rs. 190.

The lack of smart-contract functions has been widely seen as Cardano's biggest drawback and their availability is Ethereum's biggest strength. These contracts are a way to ensure agreements can be validated securely.

Earlier this month, the development team behind the Alonzo upgrade announced the launch of the public test net, saying it was an “exciting and important next step” in the Cardano journey.

Despite the rally and even before it over the possibility of the coming upgrade, some people have shown skepticism about the success of the Cardano coin. This had prompted Hoskinson to respond to the naysayers in a tweet earlier this month, promising to start a fund to pay for the therapy of the critics.

Meanwhile, the recent rallies in Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano (ADA), and others have helped the cryptocurrency market to surpass the $2 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,48,50,910 crores) market-cap milestone for the first time since May, when a market crash had routed the volatile trade.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cardano, cryptocurrency, ADA, Cardano Price in India, ADA price in India, Charles Hoskinson, Ethereum
Global Chip Shortage: Taiwan Says It Sees 'Balance' in Auto Chip Supplies by Fourth Quarter
Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Cardano (ADA) Price Hits All-Time High Ahead of 'Alonzo' Upgrade
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GM Expands Chevy Bolt Recall to All EVs Sold Worldwide Due to Fire Risk
  2. Motorola Edge 20 Sale Date Deferred Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
  3. Netflix Has Renewed Never Have I Ever for Season 3
  4. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  5. Vivo Y33s May Launch in India on August 23, Price Tipped
  6. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  7. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  8. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. China Says Its Mars Rover in ‘Excellent Condition’ After Completing 90-Day Program
  2. Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Deferred Due to ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’, Pre-Orders to Begin August 24
  3. Google Discontinues Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch
  4. Black Widow out September 3 on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada
  5. Google Chat for Web Gets Dark Mode, Google Calendar to Allow Adding Work Location
  6. Marine 'Oil-Eating' Bacteria in Canadian Arctic Can Curb Effects of Oil Spills: Study
  7. Drone Delivery of Medicines Successfully Tested in Bengaluru
  8. Google to Discontinue Android Auto Mobile App Starting With Android 12 in Favour of Google Assistant
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 360-Degree Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Flat Display
  10. Sony Xperia 10 III Lite With Snapdragon 690 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com