Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Will Always Remain This Volatile? Senior Deutsche Bank Economist Answers

From volatility to the future of cryptocurrencies, Marion Laboure, a senior economist and market strategist at Deutsche Bank, explains everything.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 September 2021 13:40 IST
Bitcoin Will Always Remain This Volatile? Senior Deutsche Bank Economist Answers

Bitcoin price is said to remain "ultra-volatile"

Highlights
  • Bitcoin could be digital gold in the future, says Marion Laboure
  • Ethereum is predicted to have the value of digital silver
  • The economist does not see any other cryptocurrency touching Bitcoin fame

Humans historically have shown a strong willingness to store their money in assets not controlled by governments and authorities, said Marion Laboure, a senior economist and market strategist at Deutsche Bank. Therefore, Laboure said she could see Bitcoin "as a kind of digital gold" where people can store their value as well. If Bitcoin is sometimes called “digital gold”, Ethereum would then be the “digital silver”, she added.

Speaking of volatility, Laboure said that gold, at one point in time, was also volatile. Then she quickly added a word of caution. It is important to keep in mind that Bitcoin is risky, she said, adding that it is too volatile to be a reliable store of value today. Laboure further said that she "expects it to remain ultra-volatile in the foreseeable future".

In an elaborate Q&A published on DB.com, Laboure explained why she thinks Bitcoin price will remain "ultra-volatile". The first reason for the volatility, according to her, is that about two-thirds of Bitcoins are used for investments and speculation. "Second, due to its limited tradability, just a few additional large purchases or market exits can significantly impact the supply-demand equilibrium," she added. The third reason, she explained, is that the value of the world's oldest cryptocurrency will continue to rise and fall depending on what people believe it is worth. "Small changes in investors' overall perceptions about Bitcoin can have a large impact on its price," she said.

While there might be several issues concerning the world of cryptocurrencies, Laboure sees the lack of regulation as the most significant one. Besides, the senior economist said that the damage it causes to the environment is huge. Citing numbers, Laboure said that Bitcon's annual electricity consumption is around the same as a country with the population size of Pakistan.

Laboure, however, doesn't imagine any other cryptocurrency making it as big as Bitcoin. The reason? "Network effect," she said, adding that Bitcoin exploited the first-mover advantage.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Digital Gold, Ethereum, Marion Laboure
Over 2 Million Salvadorans Using Government’s Crypto Wallet Chivo, Says President Nayib Bukele
Zoom Update Adds Option to Stop Incoming Video in Meetings: How to Use

Related Stories

Bitcoin Will Always Remain This Volatile? Senior Deutsche Bank Economist Answers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Will Now Start on October 3
  3. iQoo Z5 With 44W Flash Charge, Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Civi Phone With 120Hz OLED Display Launched: All the Details
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  6. How to Watch IPL 2021 Cricket Matches Online
  7. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds Debut in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  10. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
#Latest Stories
  1. Jabra Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, Elite 3, Elite 2 TWS Earphones Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Oppo A95 4G Specifications to Include Triple Rear Cameras, Android 11, Suggest Alleged Certification Listings
  3. iPhone 13 ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ Issue to Be Fixed, Third-Party Apps Currently Capped at 60Hz
  4. Instagram Kids App for Children Under 13 Paused After Criticism
  5. Google Slams Antitrust Regulators for Ignoring Apple After Being Fined Over Its Android Dominance
  6. iPhone 13 Deliveries Delayed Due to Supply Chain Woes, Strong Demand: Analysts
  7. Noise ColorFit Brio Smartwatch With 50 Sports Modes, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Apple, Tesla Suppliers Suspend Production in China to Comply With Power Usage Norms
  9. Oppo F19s, Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Enco Buds New Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. iPhone 13 Pro Teardown Reveals Battery Capacity, Confirms Qualcomm X60 5G Modem
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com