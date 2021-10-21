Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Edges Off All-Time High but Momentum for More Gains This Year Seen Intact

BTC touched its all-time high price of $67,016 (roughly Rs. 50 lakhs) on Wednesday.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 October 2021 10:01 IST
Bitcoin Edges Off All-Time High but Momentum for More Gains This Year Seen Intact

The world's largest cryptocurrency was last down 1.3 percent at $65,184 (roughly Rs. 48.8 lakhs)

Highlights
  • Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, rose 1 percent
  • The three months prior to September had seen outflows
  • Existing Bitcoin exchange-traded funds have seen sharp inflows

Bitcoin fell slightly in Asian hours on Thursday, a day after marking an all-time high on optimism around the launch of the first US Bitcoin futures ETF.

The world's largest cryptocurrency was last down 1.3 percent at $65,184 (roughly Rs. 48.8 lakhs) after hitting a record $67,016 (roughly Rs. 50 lakhs) on Wednesday, but still above a previous peak of $64,895 (roughly Rs. 48.6 lakhs) seen in April.

"We think its going to go higher and we can get to 80 or 90,000 by the end of this year easy, but that won't be without volatility," said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based Stack Funds.

In the past few days, he said, traders were starting to pay high rates to borrow to buy Bitcoin futures, "and that's a sign that we could be a bit overextended, and there could be a pullback to come." Bitcoin price in India stood at 49.9 lakhs as of 9:30am IST on October 21.

He added he anticipated traders would rotate out of Bitcoin and into major 'Altcoins' - other cryptocurrencies.

Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, rose 1 percent to $4,203 (roughly Rs. 3.1 lakhs) and there were also sharper gains in smaller tokens. Ether price in India stood at Rs. 3.2 lakhs as of 10am IST on October 21.

Market players say the latest wave of buying has been supported by the launch of the first US Bitcoin futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) with investors betting this will open a path to greater investment from both retail and institutional investors.

Existing Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and products have seen sharp inflows since September.

Average weekly flows to bitcoin funds totalled $121.1 million (roughly Rs. 910 crores) in October, up from $31.2 million (roughly Rs. 230 crores) a month earlier, data from London-based CryptoCompare shows.

The three months prior to September had seen outflows following steep losses for bitcoin in May and June.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Markets, Cryptocurrency Price, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Ether, Ether Price in India
Crypto Collapse Could Result in Global Financial Crisis, Claims Bank of England Executive

Related Stories

Bitcoin Edges Off All-Time High but Momentum for More Gains This Year Seen Intact
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  2. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
  6. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  7. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked ‘Very Soon’
  8. Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A) Review
  9. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Edges Off All-Time High but Momentum for More Gains This Year Seen Intact
  2. Crypto Collapse Could Result in Global Financial Crisis, Claims Bank of England Executive
  3. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked Up to 50 Percent ‘Very Soon’
  4. BSNL Revises Rs. 56, Rs. 57, Rs. 58 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Greater Affordability
  5. Facebook Partners With Coinbase to Pilot Novi Digital Wallet in the US
  6. Pokemon Go Halloween Mischief Event Is Live; Brings Galarian Slowking, Shiny Spinarak, More
  7. Chrome 95 Released, Brings Secure Payments and Save Tab Groups Feature
  8. Samsung Galaxy A03 Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance Certification Site, Launch Seems Imminent
  9. Vivo T1, Vivo T1x With 120Hz Displays, 5G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Sony Xperia With 'Best Smartphone Camera' Set to Launch on October 26
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com