Technology News
loading

Bored Ape Yacht Club Partners With The Sandbox Maker Animoca Brands for a New Blockchain NFT Game

Details of the game are scarce at the moment but it is set to launch by the second quarter of 2022.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 December 2021 15:08 IST
Bored Ape Yacht Club Partners With The Sandbox Maker Animoca Brands for a New Blockchain NFT Game

Photo Credit: BAYC

Bored Ape Yacht Club P2E game is expected to release in Q2 of 2022

Highlights
  • Animoca Brands is the company behind metaverse platform 'The Sandbox'
  • BAYC is a collection of NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain
  • The game will feature play-to-earn mechanics

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) creator Yuga Labs has announced that it is working with The Sandbox maker Animoca Brands on a play-to-earn blockchain-based game that is set to launch in Q2 2022. Specifics have not been detailed yet but the game will utilise Bored Ape non-fungible token (NFTs) which features a collection of 10,000 NFT images that have become well-established in popular culture, gaining widespread attention, and even setting a $26 million (roughly Rs. 196.32 crore) sale record for crypto art sold on fine arts auction house Sotheby's.

Within its eight months of existence, the Bored Ape Yacht Club has become the second biggest NFT project of this kind, behind only CryptoPunks — a collection of 10,000 8-bit avatars created in 2017 and gets much of its value for being the first-of-its-kind NFT collection. Having amassed nearly $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7550.92 crore) in secondary sales volume since release, Yuga Labs — the developers behind BAYC — have continued to conceive new ways to both reward BAYC collectors and onboard new community members.

With this latest move, Yugu will be partnering with Animoca Brands — creators of The Sandbox, Crazy Defense Heroes, and more — to enter into what many believe to be the next big thing in blockchain tech: play-to-earn gaming. Since Facebook's rebranding to Meta, not only has there been an increase in venture funding for blockchain-based gaming startups but gaming giants like Ubisoft have also begun dipping their feet in blockchain waters.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, commented: “NFTs have emerged as a store of culture. There are very few icons that are able to represent the surging world of NFTs as powerfully as Bored Ape Yacht Club, which is why we, as a group and in aggregate, hold a significant number of them. We are incredibly excited and proud to collaborate on a game for this cultural milestone.”

“We're excited to work with Animoca Brands to grow the BAYC universe and expand the utility and benefits offered to all Bored Ape NFT holders,” said a Yuga Labs spokesperson. “Animoca Brands is a trailblazer in the blockchain gaming space with a proven track record of delivering. We can't wait to share more with the community about what we're building.”

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bored Ape Yacht Club, Animoca Brands, blockchain gaming
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Air Glass Assisted Reality Wearable, MariSilicon X Imaging Neural Processing Unit Launched at Inno Day 1

Related Stories

Bored Ape Yacht Club Partners With The Sandbox Maker Animoca Brands for a New Blockchain NFT Game
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  5. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme GT 2 Pro Tipped to Get 65W Fast Charging Support
  8. 6 Cool WhatsApp Features Launched In 2021
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  10. Vivo V23 With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Tipped to Launch in India in January
#Latest Stories
  1. Bored Ape Yacht Club Partners With The Sandbox Maker Animoca Brands for a New Blockchain NFT Game
  2. Oppo Air Glass Assisted Reality Wearable, MariSilicon X Imaging Neural Processing Unit Launched at Inno Day 1
  3. Assassin’s Creed Vahalla’s Second DLC Dawn of Ragnarök, Crossover Stories Announced
  4. Realme 9i Live Image Spotted on FCC Listing; Battery Specifications, Dimensions Tipped
  5. Intel's First Foray Into the Metaverse Will Be Software to Use Others' Chips
  6. US Space Force Holds War Game to Test Satellite Network Under Attack
  7. Vulcan Forged Game Hacked, Crypto Assets Worth $140 Million Stolen
  8. Facebook Owner Is Behind $60-Million Deal for Meta Name Rights
  9. NASA's Sleeping Bag May Prevent Astronauts' Eyeballs From Getting Warped
  10. Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com