Technology News
loading

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sell for $24.4 Million at Sotheby’s Auction

Bored Ape Yacht Club project ranks at number 3 after Loot and CryptoPunks among the top NFT projects in the world, according to Opensea.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 September 2021 16:38 IST
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sell for $24.4 Million at Sotheby’s Auction

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @BoredApeYC

Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of NFTs is designed by a US-based company Yuga Labs

Highlights
  • Sotheby's said this was the “most significant” Bored Ape Yacht Club sale
  • The NFT set features images of colourful animated apes
  • There is also an option to create six new mutant ones

The popularity of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) surged to new highs this year. These intangible digital assets — representing unique virtual items like images, videos, etc — have taken the art world by storm. Now, a unique set of 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs has been sold for a staggering $24.4 million (roughly Rs. 179.2 crores) at Sotheby's auction house. These cartoons represent 1 percent of the total Bored Apes collection. The NFT set features images of colourful animated apes. The apes with a variety of facial expressions are shown wearing different accessories and clothing.

There is also an option to create six new mutant ones. The animated images of the bored apes are part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of NFTs designed by a US-based company Yuga Labs. It is a full set of around 10,000 computer-generated cartoons.

In a tweet, Sotheby's said this was the “most significant” Bored Ape Yacht Club sale to date.

According to a Sotheby's release, Yuga Labs, the creators of Bored Ape NFT, started the auction. The originally anticipated price for the NFTs was between $12 million and $18 million.

In a tweet from its official handle, the Bored Ape Yacht Club said that it was a “historic moment for the club”, and congratulated and thanked the “whole ape community”. It added, “To the buyer, I think we speak for everybody when we say: WELCOME TO THE CLUB.”

The buyers of the ‘Bored Apes' also get intellectual property rights. This collection of 101 Bored Ape Yacht Club included apes with various clothing accessories, solid gold or trippy fur, unshaved face, pizza hanging from the mouth, etc.

This year, the NFT frenzy reached new highs. In May, the CryptoPunk NFTs created a rage when a set of 9 sold for a staggering $16.9 million (roughly Rs. 124.2 crores) at an auction at Christie's. Before that, in March, digital artist Beeple sold a jpeg image for $69 million (roughly Rs. 506.6 crores).

The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs are the latest web characters to sell for millions.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bored Ape, NFT, non fungible tokens, Opensea, Sotheby's, cryptocurrency
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's Leaked Renders Show Pinstripe-Style Back Panel, Tipped to Get 120Hz Display
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sell for $24.4 Million at Sotheby’s Auction
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  2. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  3. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  6. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  7. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  9. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  10. Acer TravelMate P2 Laptops Debut With the Latest AMD Ryzen Processors
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Getting September 2021 Security Patch: Report
  2. Google, YouTube Asked by Delhi High Court to Remove a Married Woman's Objectionable Photos From Web
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications to Include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, Suggests Geekbench Listing
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds
  5. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sell for $24.4 Million at Sotheby’s Auction
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's Leaked Renders Show Pinstripe-Style Back Panel, Tipped to Get 120Hz Display
  7. Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use
  8. NFTs Worth $100,000 Said to Be Destroyed by OpenSea Bug: All You Need to Know
  9. SolarWinds Hack: Wide-Ranging SEC Probe Sparks Fear in Corporate America
  10. Realme 9 India Launch Will Take Place in 2022, Company Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com