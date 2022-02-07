Greg Solano and Wylie Aronow, childhood friends who are now in their thirties, have been revealed as the founders of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Residents of Florida, US, both Solano and Aronow are behind the BAYC NFTs of cartoonised anthropomorphic apes. Several celebrities like Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, and Gwyneth Paltrow, among others hold BAYC NFTs, prices of which have skyrocketed with time. The BAYC NFT project was launched in April 2021 by an entity called Yuga Labs, but the identities of its founders had remained unknown until now.

The identities of the BAYC founders were revealed from the public business records for Yuga Labs, BuzzFeed News first reported. An address linked to Solano and some more details associated with Aronow surfaced in the search that indicated their positions in Yuga Labs.

Later, Nicole Muniz, the CEO of Yuga Labs confirmed that Solano and Aronow were indeed the co-founders of the BAYC NFT project.

The BAYC is a collection of 10,000 algorithmically generated unique illustrations of apes dressed in fancy outfits.

Both the founders of the BAYC had been active on social media with their pseudonyms. While 32-year-old Solano took up Gargamel as his alias, his 35-year-old counterpart Aronow chose to false-name himself as Gorgon Goner.

They started the BAYC as a way to enter into the crypto sector and chose NFTs to get started with. NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital collectibles with their ownerships stored on the blockchain.

Taking to Twitter, Solano and Aronow confessed that their identities have been doxed. They posted their original pictures next to their own Bored Ape avatars on the microblogging platform.

Got doxed so why not. Web2 me vs Web3 me. pic.twitter.com/jfmzo5NtrH — Garga.eth (@CryptoGarga) February 5, 2022

Got doxxed against my will. Oh well.



Web2 me vs. Web3 me pic.twitter.com/uLkpsJ5LvN — GordonGoner.eth (@GordonGoner) February 5, 2022

In the crypto sector, taking up a pseudonym is not uncommon.

In the BAYC project itself, there are two more co-founders who remain anonymous and go by the names of No Sass and Emperor Tomato Ketchup.

In fact, the artist for the BAYC collection also goes by the name Seneca, which may or may not be the artist's real name.

Within a year of its launch, the Bored Ape Yacht Club has emerged as the most exclusive NFT collection in the market.

Currently, the cheapest Bored Ape has a floor price of ETH 74.69 that amounts to $231,393 (roughly Rs. 1.75 crore). Its most expensive piece to have been sold so far was priced $2.7 million (roughly Rs. 20 crore) on OpenSea NFT marketplace.

The collection continues to reign over NFT marketplaces.

On February 6, Justin Bieber reportedly added another Bored Ape to his NFT collection and purchased a new piece for ETH 166 or $470,000 (roughly Rs. 3.5 crore).

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.