Technology News
loading

Blockchain Games Are on the Rise and We're Not Talking About Axie Infinity

DappRadar suggests that play-to-earn (P2E) models and the spurt in NFTs are the two biggest contributors to the blockchain gaming market.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 20 October 2021 15:07 IST
Blockchain Games Are on the Rise and We're Not Talking About Axie Infinity

BGA Blockchain Game Report is brought out by DappRadar

Highlights
  • Seven games had more unique active wallets than Axie in Q3 2021
  • Half of the 1.54 million crypto wallets in existence are for games
  • Splinterlands is the most played blockchain game globally

Blockchain games are seeing an increased number of people on their platforms. While the ongoing pandemic definitely helped propel gaming in a big way, a recent report suggests that a whopping 804,000 unique active players connected to blockchain-based games in July 2021. The shift in trend shows that the gaming sector is rapidly increasing its network of users globally and blockchain games are a sector that is seeing a lot of interest.

According to the latest BGA Blockchain Game Report from analytics site DappRadar, NFT-based online video game Axie Infinity won the overall popularity war by some margin at the moment, but several other blockchain games have garnered more unique active wallets (UAW) than Axie in the third quarter of 2021. The report highlights that the play-to-earn (P2E) model within games and the spurt in NFTs are the two biggest contributors to the blockchain gaming market currently. In fact, almost half of the 1.54 million crypto wallets in existence — or 754,000 in number — are for blockchain games.

The report disclosed that seven other blockchain games were more popular than Axie in terms of UAW interactions over the last month. DappRadar's data claims that the most popular blockchain game was Alien Worlds on the WAX blockchain, followed by Splinterlands on Hive and Arc8 on Polygon blockchain in third place. The other four that made the list include MOBOX: NFT Farmer, Upland, CryptoBlades, and Farmers World.

Beginning 2021 as the most popular blockchain game with around 8,000 daily unique active wallets (DUAWs), Splinterlands takes the crown with over 245,000 DUAWs in September. Alien Worlds did overtake the game in terms of total active unique wallets over time, but the report does hand the crown for the most-played game to Splinterlands.

Splinterlands is a blockchain-based trading card game. The gaming functionalities enable users to play and trade with NFT-based cards of different kinds. The company consistently allows space for more users on the platform.

Similarly, Alien Worlds is a decentralised finance (DeFi) NFT metaverse on the Ethereum, Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX), and Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchains. Players compete using NFTs and earn Trilium (TLM), the in-game currency. The game recently launched a new UI and has plenty of plans for the future including its mission feature. This momentum saw the title jumping from 250,000 to 350,000 daily active unique wallets and just pipping Splinterlands as the most popular blockchain game in early October.

Wrapping up the top three spots is Arc8. Developed by GAMEE, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, Arc8 promises to combine e-sports and crypto gaming, allowing users to play competitive games against other players and win GMEE tokens. GAMEE has also partnered with Polygon Studios to help launch its GMEE token and the Arc8 platform.

CryptoBlades, meanwhile has collapsed from a peak of over 400,000 DUAWs down to around 10,000. The game, based on the BSC blockchain, is about fighting battles where you need to create and equip characters to earn SKILL token.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DappRadar, Blockchain, Blockchain Games, Axie Infinity, Splinterlands, Alien Worlds, Crypto Wallet, CryptoBlades, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Huawei Enjoy 20e With HarmonyOS 2, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications
Blockchain Games Are on the Rise and We're Not Talking About Axie Infinity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  3. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With Android 12, Google’s Tensor SoC Debut
  5. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  6. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
  7. Samsung 55-inch Neo QLED Ultra-HD Smart TV (55QN90A) Review
  8. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  9. Pixel Pass Will Bundle New Pixel 6 Phones With Google Services: Details
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix GH5M2 With 4K Video Recording, Wireless Live Streaming Support Launched in India
  2. Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood Teases Funding Network worth Over $750 Million
  3. Huawei Enjoy 20e With HarmonyOS 2, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Blockchain Games Are on the Rise and We're Not Talking About Axie Infinity
  5. Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Indy Autonomous Challenge: Students to Race With Self-Driving Cars for $1.5-Million Prize Money
  7. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro India Launch Not in Plans, Google Confirms
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Tipped to Sport Waterdrop-Style Notch Display
  9. Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 With 7,500mAh Battery, Helio G90T SoC Launched in India
  10. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, Amazfit GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com