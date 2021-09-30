Technology News
Bitfinex Crypto Exchange Mistakenly Sends $24 Million Worth of Tether in ‘Fat Finger Error’

The incident is being called a typical case of “fat finger” error – indicating that it was purely a careless mistake that costed a fortune.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 September 2021 16:53 IST
Bitfinex Crypto Exchange Mistakenly Sends $24 Million Worth of Tether in 'Fat Finger Error'

Bitfinex had mistakenly sent $24 million in an Ethereum transaction to a high-ranking miner

Highlights
  • Bitfinex crypto exchange got back most of $24 million
  • The hefty sum was mistakenly sent during a crypto transaction
  • The transaction was based on Ethereum blockchain

Bitfinex, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange, got back over $22 million (roughly over Rs. 163 crores) worth of Tether cryptocurrency that had been spent by mistake. Earlier this week, Bitfinex mistakenly paid $24 million (roughly Rs.178 crores) in fees while sending $100,000 (Rs. 74.2 lakhs) of Ether. The actual fee was just $33 (roughly Rs. 2,449). The amount was deducted from one of Bitfinex's mail wallets. People have been calling the incident a classic “fat finger” error.

"On the 27th September a deposit transaction was made using a hardware wallet from the main DeversiFi user interface," news portal TheBlockCrypto quoted a spokesperson for DeversiFi as saying.

The hefty Tether transaction was transferred to an unknown high-ranking Ethereum miner, who returned the sum.

While the exact reason for this error remains unknown, DeversiFi has claimed that it has launched an investigation into the subject.

It also remains unclear what will happen to the balance over $2 million (roughly Rs. 15 crores) that still have not been returned to Bitfinex's cryptocurrency wallet.

Meanwhile, as reported by Business Insider, Ethereum transaction fees have witnessed an increment following the heavy use of this blockchain network.

In June 2020, two Ethereum transactions collectively added up to a gas fee of $5.2 million (roughly Rs. 38.6 crores).

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

Further reading: Bitfinex, Hong Kong, DeversiFi, crypto-exchange, $24 million, Ethereum Tether
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Bitfinex Crypto Exchange Mistakenly Sends $24 Million Worth of Tether in ‘Fat Finger Error’
