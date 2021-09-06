Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Scales $51,000-Mark, Highest for Cryptocurrency in 4 Months Since Rout In May

Bitcoin price, followed by that of Ether, Cardano, and a few other altcoins have risen of late.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 September 2021 17:32 IST
Bitcoin Scales $51,000-Mark, Highest for Cryptocurrency in 4 Months Since Rout In May

After Bitcoin, Ether and a few other altcoins are vying for their place in the limelight

Highlights
  • Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $65,000 this year
  • It has since struggled to maintain a long rally
  • Ether, Cardano have also gained a lot in the last two weeks

Bitcoin seems to be leading the global cryptocurrency market into a fresh wave of bullishness following the release of the lacklustre US jobs report last Friday (September 3). Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, scaled $50,940 (roughly Rs. 37.23 lakhs) on the day. On Monday (September 6) afternoon, the price of the cryptocurrency touched $51,809.55 (roughly Rs 37.87 lakh). This is the highest climb for the crypto token since May when it had started declining after reaching a record high of $65,000 (roughly Rs 47.51 lakh). Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has risen 8 percent.

Bitcoin's rise above $50,000 on Monday comes just a day ahead of El Salvador's plan to recognise the cryptocurrency as legal tender. In June, a proposal by the South American nation's President Nayib Bukele to embrace the cryptocurrency had received approval. The law will take effect tomorrow (September 7).

Before this, after consolidating for a few months since May on August 23, Bitcoin had touched $50,505 (roughly Rs. 36.91 lakhs). In the last couple of weeks, since August 23, Bitcoin had been trading between $46,500 and $50,000 (roughly Rs. 34 lakh to Rs. 37 lakh). Bitcoin price in India at 6pm on September 6 was around Rs. 39,60,000.

Ether, too, joins rally

On the back of Bitcoin's revival from its rout in May, Ether the crypto coin that had slumped along with a widespread cryptocurrency market crash in May also touched $4,000 (roughly Rs. 2.92 lakh) on Friday (September 3). This was the first time since May that Ether crossed the $4,000-mark. Ether's strong run began after its London upgrade last month. On Friday, the cryptocurrency traded at $4,025 (roughly Rs. 2.94 lakh). However, it slipped marginally on Monday, (September 6) trading at $3,944 (roughly Rs. 2.88 lakh). In the past 7 days, the digital asset has risen about 25 percent. Ethereum price in India at 6pm on September 6 was around Rs. 3,00,000.

What about other altcoins?

Alongside, Bitcoin and Ether, there are a few other altcoins, too, vying for their place in the limelight. Cardano, the number 3 coin in the world, has touched $2.91 (roughly Rs. 213). In the past 7 days, two other altcoins, Polkadot and Solana, have also risen by about 36 and 45 percent, respectively. At the time of writing, while Polkadot was trading at $35.01 (roughly Rs. 2,559), Solana was at $143.87 (roughly Rs. 10,516).

Will Bitcoin break the September jinx?

If you look at the history, September has not been favourable for Bitcoin's growth. In six of the past eight years, the cryptocurrency has had negative returns in this month. Will 2021 see a reversal in its fortune? Well, the month has just about begun, but one can only remain optimistic that the jinx will be broken this time round.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Ether, Bitcoin price in India
Oppo Enco Buds to Launch in India on September 8; Will Come With Up to 24 Hours of Playback Time
Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet Expected to Launch on September 22, Key Specifications Tipped

Related Stories

Bitcoin Scales $51,000-Mark, Highest for Cryptocurrency in 4 Months Since Rout In May
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  2. ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Has Completed 9,000 Orbits Around Moon
  3. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Few Markets, Go Live in 2022: Report
  4. Netflix Picks Up Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Superhero Movie Minnal Murali
  5. Realme Pad Tablet Display Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch
  6. Shang-Chi Beats Expectations With $140 Million Opening Weekend
  7. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spotted on Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  9. Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i Specifications Detailed Ahead of September 9 India Launch
  10. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Gets September 2021 Android Patch in First Post-Launch Security Update: Report
  2. iPhone 13 Satellite Feature to Launch in Select Markets, Apple Watch Series 7 to Sport Larger Display: Reports
  3. Red Magic 6S Pro With Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 165Hz Display Announced: Price, Specifications
  4. Ethereum Rival Solana Jumps to 7th Spot in Cryptocurrency Top 10
  5. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet Expected to Launch on September 22, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Bitcoin Scales $51,000-Mark, Highest for Cryptocurrency in 4 Months Since Rout In May
  7. Oppo Enco Buds to Launch in India on September 8; Will Come With Up to 24 Hours of Playback Time
  8. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Launch Expected Soon, Spotted on US FCC, Bluetooth SIG Certification Listings
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Spacecraft Completes Over 9,000 Orbits Around Moon, Says ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com