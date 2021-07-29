Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Price Is Back Above $40,000. Here's How the Cryptocurrency Has Performed in the Last Month

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $65,000 (roughly Rs. 48 lakhs) in mid-April.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 July 2021 13:12 IST
Bitcoin Price Is Back Above $40,000. Here's How the Cryptocurrency Has Performed in the Last Month

Bitcoin price has gained in the last few days to hover around $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29 lakhs)

Highlights
  • Bitcoin price fell by more than half in the last few months
  • The cryptocurrency recently saw its biggest jump in price in six weeks
  • Elon Musk recently revealed that he has personally invested in Bitcoin

Bitcoin is showing early signs of recovering from the massive crash in late May that wiped half of its gains this year. On Wednesday, the world's largest cryptocurrency crossed the symbolic benchmark of $40,000 (roughly Rs. 29 lakhs) after its biggest single-day jump in six weeks on Monday. The digital currency on Thursday appeared to be retaining most of its gains this week and showing stability in a market that has otherwise remained volatile for the past two months. Analysts see the recent uptick in Bitcoin's value to be backed by the positive remarks of influential investors including billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk.

Bitcoin, the world's oldest, largest, and most popular cryptocurrency, had hit an all-time high of nearly $65,000 (roughly Rs. 48 lakhs) in mid-April. Since then, the cryptocurrency market has crashed twice and most digital coins, including Dogecoin and Ethereum. have lost a majority of their gains this year.

For the most part of this month, Bitcoin, which has an estimated market cap of $741.69 billion, has continued its downward spiral and remained around $34,000 (roughly Rs. 25 lakhs) until the middle of this month, according to CoinDesk data.

Between July 12 and 14, Bitcoin price experienced a steep crash in its value, plunging to $32,000 (roughly Rs. 23 lakhs). On July 15, it recovered briefly but then again continued to slide hitting the $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakhs) mark on July 19. For the next two days, it remained below the threshold, raising anxiety among investors.

However, Bitcoin started stepping up on the ladder again and reached the $34,000 (Rs 25 lakh) mark on July 25, after a gap of 10 days. This happened around the time when Musk had said that he personally owns Bitcoin and generally supports it despite concerns about its environmental impacts – a positive review from the tech tycoon weeks after criticising the digital coin on Twitter for being energy-intensive and driving up fossil fuel use.

On July 26, Bitcoin gained further to get past $38,000 (roughly Rs. 28 lakhs). After a brief slide on July 27, it has now gone past the $40,000 mark. At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin was trading at $40,094, according to CoinDesk.

Bitcoin has jumped nearly $10,000 (Rs 7.42 lakhs) in just 10 days. Still, it's too early to say whether it is out of the woods yet and ready for another bull run.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency market, bitcoin price
Kindle Devices With 3G Support to Lose Internet Access in December: All Details
Google Maps for iOS Gets Support for Interactive Widgets to Ease Navigation

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Is Back Above $40,000. Here's How the Cryptocurrency Has Performed in the Last Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T20 Tablet Price, Specifications Have Leaked
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  4. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
  5. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  6. Sony Announces 5 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  7. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  8. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. Apple iPad Pro 2021 (11-inch) Review: Untapped Potential
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Google Play Store Safety Section and Privacy Labels Showcased in New Developer Post
  3. Facebook to Launch Ray-Ban AR Smart Glasses Next, CEO Mark Zuckerberg Confirms
  4. iQoo 8 Series Specifications Leaked, Could Get 2K AMOLED Display With 120Hz Variable Refresh Rate
  5. Cyberattacks on Organisations Up by 29 Percent in Last 6 Months, India Among Most Affected Markets: Check Point
  6. Apple Sees Highest Second-Quarter Revenue Share, Xiaomi Becomes Second Largest Brand Globally: Counterpoint
  7. Google Play Store Is Banning 'Sugar Dating' Apps With Revised Inappropriate Content Policy, More
  8. Robinhood, Gateway to 'Meme' Stocks, Raises $2.1 Billion in IPO
  9. Google Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Personal Data Law, Its First Fine for the Offense
  10. Panasonic Rides Demand for Home Appliances, Car Batteries to Post a 27-Time Surge in Q1 Profits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com