Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Begin Month on a High as Wider Crypto Market Witnesses Reasonable Gains for All Major Altcoins

The top 10 digital tokens by market capitalisation saw an uptick with Terra's LUNA token gaining the most in the last 24 hours.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 1 February 2022 19:19 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Begin Month on a High as Wider Crypto Market Witnesses Reasonable Gains for All Major Altcoins

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Bitcoin price today surged to trade above the $38,000 level

Highlights
  • Bitcoin look set to soon recover to $40,000 and beyond
  • Ether has added close to 12 percent to its value over the past week
  • Metaverse tokens have seen a massive surge in value lately

Bitcoin has closed January with a bit of resurgence but January's declines have put the digital coin on pace for its worst start to a year since the dawn of the 2018 “crypto winter.” The world's most valuable cryptocurrency has had a fairly good seven days, steadying ship above $38,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh), and market factors seem to suggest that the $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) mark may not far off with BTC climbing yet again on Monday. Bitcoin's value is currently at $41,114 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh), up by 2.19 percent over the past 24 hours on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

Meanwhile, on global exchanges, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency stood at $38,500 (roughly Rs. 29 lakh), up by 3.69 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has had a good week too, adding over 12 percent in value over the past week. At the time of publishing, Ether was valued at $2,929 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges saw the crypto's value hover around the $2,700 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) mark at $2,738 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh), where the coin rose by close to 9 percent over the past 24 hours. Compared to the price of Ether a month ago, CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency still stands at a 27 percent dip.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals a rather positive showing amongst altcoins to begin February. Polygon,Binance Coin, Solana, Avalanche, Cosmos, Polkadot, and Elrond were among the biggest gainers, alongside metaverse tokens Decentraland (MANA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ).

Meme coins haven't had a very good start to the year, just like most other altcoins, but the past week has been better for both SHIB and DOGE — the two most sought-after meme coins amongst others. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.15 (roughly Rs. 11.5) after rising by 2.55 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000023 (roughly Rs. 0.002), up close to 4 percent over the past 24 hours.

"BTC's price can now attract short-term buyers. The support price for BTC holds above $37,000 (roughly Rs. 27.5 lakh), and resistance stands between $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) to $45,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh). According to the market cap, the other top cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Terra, Polkadot, Cosmos, Uniswap, and many other coins have gained more than a decent growth than the previous day," Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

While the wider crypto market is expected to continue to experience volatility, Visa, the global payment network company, has said during an earnings call that its customers made $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 18,685 crore) in payments using its crypto-linked cards during the first fiscal quarter of 2022. That volume, when put into perspective, already accounts for over 70 percent of all crypto-card volume throughout the fiscal year of 2021 that ended on September 30, 2021, signalling increased adoption of digital asset payments over the past few months.

The government of El Salvador, meanwhile, rejected a recommendation by the International Monetary Fund to drop Bitcoin as legal tender in the Central American country. Treasury Minister Alejandro Zelaya angrily said that “no international organisation is going to make us do anything, anything at all.”

“Countries are sovereign nations, and they take sovereign decisions about public policy,” he said. The IMF recommended last week that El Salvador dissolve the $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,120 crore) trust fund it created when it made the cryptocurrency legal tender and return any of those unused funds to its treasury.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Price
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Budget Session 2022: Crypto Ban Proposal Not on Lok Sabha Agenda, Lecture on Cryptocurrency Slated
Redmi Note 11 Confirmed to Launch in India Next Week Alongside Redmi Note 11S

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Begin Month on a High as Wider Crypto Market Witnesses Reasonable Gains for All Major Altcoins
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  2. India Smartphone Market Saw Highest-Ever Shipments, Revenue in 2021: Report
  3. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature In-Built Heart Rate Sensor
  6. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  7. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ Sale Delayed, S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  9. Realme 9 Pro Blue Colour Variant Spotted Ahead of Rumoured February Launch
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Spectrum Auctions in 2022: Stakeholders Positive on Next-Gen Network Rollout in India
  2. Digital Rupee in 2022–23: How Industry Stakeholders See the Move by Government
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ Sale Date Allegedly Pushed to March, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak
  4. Pixel 4a Removed From Google Store Less Than Two Years After Launch
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Begin Month on a High as Wider Crypto Market Witnesses Reasonable Gains for All Major Altcoins
  6. Crypto Tax: Most Industry Insiders Laud India’s 'Regulate Over Restrict' Approach, But Few Concerns Remain
  7. Google Messages Spotted Testing iMessage Reactions; Emoji Translations Appear to Be Inconsistent
  8. Thailand Rolls Back Plan to Levy 15 Percent Tax on Gains Made From Crypto Assets: Report
  9. Telegram Update Brings Video Stickers, Improved Message Reactions, New Navigation Options, More
  10. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency