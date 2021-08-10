Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies Post Fifth Straight Week of Outflows Amid Heightened Global Regulatory Scrutiny

Sluggishness in the cryptocurrency market was due in part to global regulatory crackdown, analysts say.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 August 2021 10:43 IST
Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies Post Fifth Straight Week of Outflows Amid Heightened Global Regulatory Scrutiny

Total crypto outflows, meanwhile, added up to nearly $26 million (roughly Rs. 190 crores)

Highlights
  • Sluggishness in crypto market was due to global regulatory crackdown
  • Bitcoin on Monday hit an 11-week high
  • Ethereum went through a major software upgrade

Bitcoin investment products and funds registered outflows for a fifth consecutive week, as investor sentiment remained cautious in the midst of increased global regulatory scrutiny, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday.

Outflows from the world's most popular cryptocurrency totaled $33 million in the week ended August 6, compared with $19.7 million (roughly Rs. 150 crores) the previous week. But so far this year, Bitcoin inflows remained a robust $4.2 billion (roughly Rs. 31,260 crores). Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs.34.5 lakhs as of 10:30am IST on August 10.

Total crypto outflows, meanwhile, added up to nearly $26 million (roughly Rs. 190 crores), although CoinShares noted that the magnitude of outflows was much less than in May and June.

Sluggishness in the crypto market was due in part to global regulatory crackdown, analysts say.

"There's all this focus on crypto because with all the new financial products and innovative solutions, governments, which are here to protect investors, are going to wonder whether this is a good idea and so, they're going to look more into these," said Matthijs de Vries, chief technology officer at infrastructure provider AllianceBlock.

Bitcoin on Monday hit an 11-week high above $46,000 (roughly Rs. 34.2 lakhs). Since mid-July, Bitcoin has gained 46 percent against the dollar.

Data also showed that Ether, the token used in the Ethereum blockchain, also saw outflows of $2.8 million (roughly Rs. 20 crores), from a nearly $9-million (roughly Rs. 65 crores) outflow the previous week. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs. 2.35 lakhs as of 10:30am IST on August 10.

Last Thursday, Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, went through a major software upgrade, which is expected to stabilise transaction fees and reduce supply of the Ether token.

Ether's supply is being reduced through "burning," in which tokens are sent to specialised addresses that have unobtainable private keys. Without access to a private key, no one can use the tokens, putting them outside the circulating supply.

About $59.2 million (roughly Rs. 440 crores) worth of ether tokens have been "burned" since Thursday's software upgrade, according to ultrasound.money, a website that tracks ether burning and supply.

Investors expect ether to accelerate gains as the Ethereum network burns more of its tokens. Ether was last up 4.9 percent at $3,161.93 (roughly Rs. 2.3 lakhs).

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Ethereum, Ethereum Price in India, CoinShares
Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Netflix Renews Problematic Series, Announces Open Casting Call

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies Post Fifth Straight Week of Outflows Amid Heightened Global Regulatory Scrutiny
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  3. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  4. YouTube Is Testing New Gesture Controls to Scrub Videos
  5. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  6. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  7. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  8. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Launched in India
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion to Launch in India on August 17, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Samsung Galaxy A03s Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme Book Slim to Feature USB Type-C Charging, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho With Quad Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. After Tesla Lobbying, India Said to Consider Sharp Import Tax Cuts on Electric Vehicles
  6. Bitcoin, Cryptocurrencies Post Fifth Straight Week of Outflows Amid Heightened Global Regulatory Scrutiny
  7. Indian Matchmaking Season 2: Netflix Renews Problematic Series, Announces Open Casting Call
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Must Face Antitrust Probe in India Over Allegedly Promoting Some Sellers, Supreme Court Says
  9. Apple Says Photos in iCloud Will Be Checked by Child Abuse Detection System
  10. Sony SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, SRS-XG500 Wireless Speakers With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com