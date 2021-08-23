Technology News
Bitcoin Price Jumps Above $50,000 for First Time Since May

Bitcoin has seen interest from high profile investors such as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

By Agence France Press | Updated: 23 August 2021 10:43 IST
Bitcoin is still a long way off its record just below $65,000 (roughly Rs. 48.27 lakhs)

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has now risen more than 70 percent from the six-month lows
  • It could begin its push towards $100,000 (roughly Rs. 74.29 lakhs)
  • Elon Musk stopped accepting Bitcoin over environmental issues

Bitcoin broke back above $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.14 lakhs) on Monday for the first time in three months as investors piled back into the cryptocurrency on bargain-buying.

The unit climbed around two percent to $50,249.15 (roughly Rs. 37.15 lakhs), its highest since mid-May, when it began tumbling on a range of issues including China's crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla boss Elon Musk's decision to stop accepting it on concerns about the environmental impact of mining.

The electric car giant has since indicated its support for Bitcoin, while several other high-profile investors including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have also flagged their interest. Bitcoin price in India as of August 23 at 10:16am IST was Rs. 38.38 lakhs.

It has now risen more than 70 percent from the six-month lows below $29,000 (roughly Rs. 21.53 lakhs) touched in June, and speculation is swirling that it could begin its push towards $100,000 (roughly Rs. 74.29 lakhs).

Rick Bensignor, at Bensignor Investment Strategies, said Monday that it was "getting nearer the higher end of what I expect as a new trading range in the low-$40,000s (roughly Rs. 29.71 lakhs) to low-$50,000s."

Bitcoin is still for now a long way off its record just below $65,000 (roughly Rs. 48.27 lakhs) that it achieved in April.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India, Tesla, Elon Musk, Twitter, Jack Dorsey
