Technology News
loading

Bitcoin May Touch Levels in 5-10 Years That ‘We Cannot Currently Imagine’, Says Austrian Investor

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin dominance aside, Ronald-Peter Stoeferle feels gold prices will reach new highs too.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 15 September 2021 15:36 IST
Bitcoin May Touch Levels in 5-10 Years That ‘We Cannot Currently Imagine’, Says Austrian Investor

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, like gold or real estate, is a hedge against inflation, says Stoeferle

Highlights
  • Ronald-Peter Stoeferle said gold prices may rise to new highs
  • Said next phase of Bitcoin price increase is yet to start
  • This will be an era of fiscal dominance, he said

A major fallout of the cryptocurrency craze has been lacklustre gold trading. Most investors are flocking towards these virtual currencies and mostly those averse to risks have decided to stay focussed on gold. In this context, there is already talk about whether gold, as an investment instrument, is dead. Austrian investor and fund manager Ronald-Peter Stoeferle said the sentiment for gold is already so negative that it may soar to new all-time highs in the next few months. About cryptocurrency, Stoeferle, Managing Partner at Incrementum AG, said if Bitcoin is there for the next 5 to 10 years, it may touch a level “we cannot currently imagine”.

During a recent interview, Stoeferle was asked whether he feels that gold is dead and if cryptocurrency like Bitcoin has played a role in undermining the precious metal? He said the global financial markets have reached a “monetary tipping point”.

After this point, inflation will rise, real interest rates will remain negative or near zero, and monetary policy will be less effective for the markets than fiscal policy. According to him, this will be an era of fiscal dominance.

Watch the interview here:

Stoeferle says strong pessimism in the gold industry is a good sign from a contrary perspective. “What's really missing for gold at the moment is investors' demand.” He asserted that Bitcoin and gold are actually very similar financial tools as they are both “hedges against all those big monetary experiments” and fiat money.

Speaking about Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, he said the next phase of price increase is yet to start. Bitcoin price in India at 6:30pm on September 15 was around Rs. 37.1 lakhs.

"I think if there is Bitcoin in five to ten years, prices will go into regions that we cannot currently imagine. Because if you really see it as a hedge against inflation, against the big monetary policy experiments, and when you compare it to the size of the real estate market with the bond market… I think there is a lot of catching up to do,” he said.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gold, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, bitcoin price, Ronald-Peter Stoeferle
Oppo Enco Buds Review: Affordable, But Capable Sound
Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Bitcoin May Touch Levels in 5-10 Years That ‘We Cannot Currently Imagine’, Says Austrian Investor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  3. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  4. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Now Official
  7. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch Today: How to Watch Event
  8. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Solid Entertainment Package and Nothing More
  9. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  10. Xiaomi 11T Series, Pad 5 Price and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation 5 September Update Brings SSD Expansion, 3D Audio Support for TVs, More
  2. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Xiaomi Smart Pen Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro With 108-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched Along With Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
  4. Unicode 14.0 Unveiled With 37 New Emojis Like Melting Face, Troll, and Heart Hands
  5. iOS 15, iPadOS 15 for iPhone and iPad Models in India Releasing on September 20; New Features for FaceTime, Messages
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  7. Ford, Walmart, Argo AI Team Up to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service
  8. Google Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Not Feature Active Edge, Dead Nexus Account Teases Pixel 6 After iPhone Launch
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  10. 'Chips Act' Planned by EU to Promote Semi-Conductor Self Sufficiency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com