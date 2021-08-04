Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Price: Here's How the Cryptocurrency Performed Over the Past Few Weeks

Besides profit-booking, the decline in the price of Bitcoin could also be because of the intensifying scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 August 2021 12:39 IST
Bitcoin Price: Here's How the Cryptocurrency Performed Over the Past Few Weeks

Bitcoin price in India earlier seemed to had stabilised around the $40,000 mark

Highlights
  • Bitcoin price peaked in April 2021
  • It has since lost most of this year's gains
  • The cryptocurrency market went through a huge dip in May

What appeared to be a phase of stability in Bitcoin's price has now all but ended. The world's most popular cryptocurrency logged over a 20 percent increase in its value last week, its best performance in three months, but it has again started losing value. After surpassing the $42,000 (roughly Rs. 31 lakhs) mark last week, the digital coin had crashed to under $38,000 (roughly Rs. 28 lakh) by Wednesday morning (August 4). Market analysts say the decline could be a result of profit-booking by short-term investors and, therefore, temporary. But it's difficult to say whether Bitcoin will stay there for long, given the high volatility it has shown lately.

Bitcoin had lost more than 50 percent of its value from its mid-April record of around $65,000 (roughly Rs. 48 lakhs), following the cryptocurrency market rout in May, and crashed to under $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakhs). Gradually, it recovered and again breached the psychological barrier of $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakhs) in late July. Its rally continued into this month. However, the virtual currency has been losing value since its recent peak on Sunday, according to an analysis of the performance data available on CoinMarketCap.

At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin price in India was at $37,852 (roughly Rs. 29.06 lakhs), losing a further 1.50 percent in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

Besides profit-booking by some investors, the decline could ale be because of the intensifying scrutiny of the industry, including China's crackdown on mining operations and US lawmakers' push for collecting more taxes from cryptocurrency investors to fund infrastructure projects.

Last month, Bitcoin's recovery was aided by positive comments from the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Elon Musk, who had criticised fossil fuel use in mining the cryptocurrency earlier this year, along with speculation that Amazon could be looking to get involved in the cryptocurrency sector. The e-commerce giant, however, denied such reports and said, "Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true." 

Last month, Musk said that Tesla had a major Bitcoin investment and could restart accepting Bitcoin as payments after due diligence over renewable energy used to mine the currency.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Bitcoin price, cryptocurrency, Elon Musk
Realme 8i, Realme 8s to Launch in India Soon, Company CEO Madhav Sheth Confirms
Amazon Accused of Interfering With Landmark Union Vote Using Cameras, Installing Mailbox to Collect Ballots

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price: Here's How the Cryptocurrency Performed Over the Past Few Weeks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. LG Gram 2021 Laptops With 11th-Generation Intel Processors Debut in India
  3. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos
  4. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  5. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  6. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Make Video Calls from TV Using Phone’s Camera
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z-Series Alleged India Prices Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Back: Best Offers Today
  9. Dell Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen Edition, m15 R6 Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Starts Receiving August 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  2. Nokia 5.3 Getting Android 11 Update Finally; Brings Improvements to Notifications, Updates Security Patch
  3. Fire-Boltt Ninja Budget Smartwatch With Touchscreen, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Windows 365 Free Trial Programme Paused Due to ‘Significant Demand’ for Cloud PC Service
  5. Fortnite Is Getting Two New Street Fighter Skins — Guile and Cammy on August 7
  6. iQoo 8 to Feature Samsung’s E5 Display With 2K Resolution, Company Teases Ahead of August 17 Launch
  7. Realme Narzo 30 Gets New 6GB RAM 64GB Storage Variant, Sale Begins August 5
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting Camera Improvements With New OxygenOS 11.3.A.08 Update in India: Report
  9. Honor X20 5G Launch Date Set for August 12; Teased to Feature 120Hz Display, 66W Fast Charging
  10. Apple Starts Selling Magic Keyboard With Touch ID as a Standalone Offering, No Longer Exclusive to M1 iMac
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com