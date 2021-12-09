Technology News
loading

Ether Continues to Rise in Value While Bitcoin Steadies Around $50,000 Mark in Mixed Day for Cryptocurrencies

Crypto market saw an overall flat day of trade with very few big-hitters.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 9 December 2021 11:36 IST
Ether Continues to Rise in Value While Bitcoin Steadies Around $50,000 Mark in Mixed Day for Cryptocurrencies

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Bitcoin failed to decisively recover above $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.64 lakh)

Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to slip in market dominance
  • Ether's price movement turns out to be more bullish than BTC
  • Dog coins see little movement despite the rising mainstream adoption

Bitcoin has not had the best 24 hours as the crypto market closely observed the CEOs of six major crypto companies share their opinions on regulation with the US House Financial Services Committee. Bitcoin's valuation has fallen 12.7 percent over the past week and is currently trading at $52,871 (roughly Rs. 39.92 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, down by 1.19 percent over the past 24 hours. Global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, meanwhile, saw the world's most-popular cryptocurrency dip lesser at 0.78 percent to be valued at $49,869 (roughly Rs. 37.65 lakh).

While Bitcoin's domination on the crypto market continues to slip, most of the major altcoins are beginning to witness a shift in focus. Ether's valuation has risen by 1.25 percent over the past 24 hours and the world's second most-popular cryptocurrency has managed a far better recovery from the Black Friday crash in comparison to Bitcoin. At the time of publishing, Ether was valued at $4,663 (roughly Rs. 3.52 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges saw the second-largest crypto by market cap pegged at $4,392 (roughly Rs. 3.31 lakh), where the coin has improved by 1.65 percent over the past 24 hours.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that some of the other popular altcoin have also managed to see green over the past 24 hours, even as the market seems to be trading fairly flat overall as we head into the latter half of the week.

Tether, Polkadot, and Stellar were among those that have seen a nominal dip in value while Polygon, Cardano, and Ripple were among the top gainers on the day.

Shifting the focus to meme coins, Dogecoin saw a dip of 0.49 percent over the past 24 hours, currently valued at $0.19 (roughly Rs. 14.29), while Shiba Inu went down by 1.3 percent to be valued at $0.000037 (roughly Rs. 0.002759). While SHIB's value hasn't seen a quick turnover to green over the past month, the cryptocurrency reached over 1 million holders — a feat only a few major altcoins have achieved so far.

As more and more banks begin offering crypto investments in some form or the other, the Bank of Thailand (BoT), the central bank of the country, has said it does not want commercial banks to be directly involved in crypto trading.

Chayawadee Chai-anant, the senior director of the BoT said that banks are available for people to deposit and safeguard their money, but with cryptocurrencies, the continuously fluctuating market movement exposes investors to financial risks. Since cryptocurrencies are unregulated and decentralised modes of online payments, they are often criticised by the central banks of many countries for challenging their authorities.

Meanwhile, Visa, the world's largest payment processor, has launched a global crypto advisory service for clients such as banks and merchants as the adoption of digital currencies gains steam.

The move by Visa comes against the backdrop of unprecedented investor demand for cryptocurrency services and the company's latest offering is geared towards financial institutions eager to attract or retain customers with a crypto offering, retailers looking to delve into non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as central banks exploring digital currencies.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
Google Says Privacy Breach of Pixel Phones Under Repair Not Employees’ Fault, Working on New Security Measures

Related Stories

Ether Continues to Rise in Value While Bitcoin Steadies Around $50,000 Mark in Mixed Day for Cryptocurrencies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9
  2. Moto G31 Review: Still an All-Rounder?
  3. Twitter Reveals Most Retweeted, Liked Tweets of 2021 in India
  4. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  5. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  6. OnePlus 9 Series, Nord CE 5G Get Up to Rs. 13,000 Off in India: All Details
  7. Daiwa Unveils 2 New 4K UHD Smart TVs With Dolby Audio Feature
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  10. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N Announced as Company’s First Foldable Phone, Launch Date Set for December 15
  2. Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Apologises After Laying Off 900 Employees via Zoom Call
  3. Ransomware Attack on Australian Utility Claimed by Russian-Speaking Criminals
  4. Google to Give Additional Staff Bonus This Year as It Postpones Return-to-Office Plans
  5. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro’s Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update Buggy, Faces Backlash
  6. Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts First Look Brings Back Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint
  7. Australian Researchers Setting Up Giant Black Box for Earth to Record Events That May Cause Our Demise
  8. Google Says Privacy Breach of Pixel Phones Under Repair Not Employees’ Fault, Working on New Security Measures
  9. Ether Continues to Rise in Value While Bitcoin Steadies Around $50,000 Mark in Mixed Day for Cryptocurrencies
  10. Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitstamp Lists Shiba Inu Under Trading Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com