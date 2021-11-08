Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Shoots Above $65,000 as Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Other Crypto Coins Begin Week in Green

Bitcoin's overall market dominance is on a dip, suggesting increased interest in altcoins.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 8 November 2021 11:48 IST
Bitcoin Shoots Above $65,000 as Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Other Crypto Coins Begin Week in Green

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska

Cryptocurrency coin board shows most altcoins in green

Highlights
  • Bitcoin could see a fresh bull run
  • Ether price dips as valuation continues to rise
  • Shiba Inu drops as Dogecoin begins the week on a high

Bitcoin (BTC) prices haven't had considerable movement in the past week but the world's oldest cryptocurrency has begun this week with a strong start. Bitcoin is currently trading at $70,474 (roughly Rs. 52.3 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber and global exchanges like Coinbase and Binance have BTC trading at around the $65,240 (roughly Rs. 48.4 lakh) mark. The world's biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation is up 4.75 percent in the past 24 hours and is trading at levels close to its all-time high of $67,000 (roughly Rs. 49.7 lakh) — a mark it reached on October 20. A fresh rally could be afoot which could see BTC prices shoot above $70,000 (roughly Rs. 51.9 lakh).

Although Bitcoin's price trends are bullish, its dominance on the overall crypto market continues to dip, which experts believe to be a positive sign for altcoins. As per Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker, Ether is currently trading at $5,104 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh), up by 3.76 percent over the past 24 hours. Ether's gas price, meanwhile, have seen a dip over the past few days as the non-fungible token (NFT) market continues to drive adoption of the network higher. That said, the dip in gas fee could also mean that fewer people are trading on the Ethereum-based network — a sign that traders are looking at alternative networks too, especially Solana (SOL), which has seen widespread adoption in recent weeks.

Shiba Inu's rise in popularity sees a minor blip to begin the week. The Dogecoin-rival is down 5.4 percent after a record-setting run last week. Meanwhile, Dogecoin, whose investors haven't had a steady past couple of weeks, is up by 2.68 percent to trade at Rs. 21.77 (roughly $0.29).

Elsewhere, the coin board shows most altcoins in the green to begin the week, with Ripple leading the charge with a 9.47 percent gain in the past 24 hours. Polkadot and Cardano are up too, although not by a lot. Meanwhile, Tether has begun the week on the back foot, down by 0.2 percent to trade at Rs. 80.50 (roughly $1.08).

With cryptocurrency adoption rising globally, Square reported a nearly 60 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in Bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. Cash App generated $1.82 billion (roughly Rs. 13,509 crore) in Bitcoin revenue, up 11 percent from a year earlier.

Speaking of adoption, Amitabh Bachchan emerged as one of the first major Indian celebrities to announce his series of non-fungible tokens (NFT) earlier this year. Excited fans of the Bollywood actor purchased digital collectables from his NFT series for a total amount of $966,000 (approximately Rs. 7.18 crore).

The items in Bachchan's NFT series included a recital of his father's famous poem “Madhubala”, autographed vintage posters of himself, as well as other items associated with his identity, work, and stardom. The bidding for this collection began on November 1 and closed on the day of India's biggest festival, Diwali, on November 4.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Cardano, Ripple, Tether
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Motorola Edge X Launch Confirmed by Company Executive

Related Stories

Bitcoin Shoots Above $65,000 as Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Other Crypto Coins Begin Week in Green
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition India Launch Teased, Price Confirmed
  2. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  3. Moto E40 Review: Only for Android Purists on a Budget?
  4. Netflix Unveils Stranger Things 4 Release Date, New Teaser, Episode Titles
  5. All You Need to Know About Forza Horizon 5
  6. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  7. Eternals Box Office Starts With $162 Million Opening Weekend
  8. Oppo A16K With MediaTek Helio G35 Chipset, 4,230mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Hands-on Images Surface Online
  10. Vivo V23e Full Specifications, Images Leak, Launch Expected Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazilian MP Proposes Bill to Legalise Crypto Payments to Public and Private Sector Employees
  2. Google Drive Adds Search Chips Feature to Find Files Quickly
  3. Crypto Market Value Tops $3 Trillion For the First Time
  4. Poco Teases New Poco F3 Model, Set to Launch Alongside Poco M4 Pro 5G on November 9
  5. SoftBank Doubles Down With Buy Back After $10 Billion Vision Fund Hit
  6. Reddit Users to Get Ethereum-Based Crypto Tokens in Exchange for Karma Points, Hints Programmer
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Teased to Launch Soon via Amazon India, Price Confirmed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Launch January 4, Galaxy S22 May Be Unveiled on February 8
  9. Tesla Shares Fall After Twitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Sell Stock
  10. Google Pixel 6 Pro’s Performance in JerryRigEverything's Durability Test Suggests a Well-Built Flagship Phone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com