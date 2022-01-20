Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Show Little Movement as Crypto Market Fails to Gather Momentum

Monero, Tron, and Litecoin were among the list of altcoins that managed nominal gains in the last 24 hours.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 20 January 2022 11:38 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Show Little Movement as Crypto Market Fails to Gather Momentum

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Förtsch

It was a bearish day for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market

Highlights
  • Bitcoin fails to break past $42,000
  • Ether follows BTC pattern to remain above the $3,000 mark
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu continue to drop in value

Bitcoin's movement in the wider crypto market has been well off last week's high as investors worry about supply chain issues, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, rising inflation and a slump in global technology markets. That said, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation did manage to not dip in value further over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin witnessed a 1.34 percent rise in value through Wednesday and is currently at $45,323 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh), up by 0.15 percent over the past 24 hours on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Meanwhile, on global exchanges, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency stands at $41,901 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh) down by an insignificant 0.01 percent over the past 24 hours.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation show an almost identical pattern through Wednesday. The Ethereum-based cryptocurrency witnessed a rise of 1.42 percent through Wednesday and has managed to stay in the green on Thursday morning. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,384 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto pegged lower at $3,126 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh), where the coin climbed 0.18 percent over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin and Ether's weak performance has had a rather negative trickle-down effect for altcoins. Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker shows that most popular altcoins witnessed a drop in value over the past 24 hours. Ripple, Polkadot,Chainlink, Uniswap, and Polygon. Meanwhile, Litecoin, Tron, and Monero were among the only exceptions to the norm, charting nominal gains in the past 24 hours.

Meme coins did see a bit of a resurgence over the past week in general, but this week hasn't been a very positive one for either Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.17 (roughly Rs. 15) after dipping by 1.28 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000030 (roughly Rs. 0.002230), down 1.02 percent over the past 24 hours. SHIB has been witnessing a particularly troublesome week, down by 13 percent over the past week alone, as per CoinGecko data.

Bitcoin has dropped more than one-third of its value since hitting a record high in November 2021, and BTC holders who bought near the peak of the market are now faced with unrealised losses and if market factors are anything to go by, volatility is expected to continue. According to on-chain data provider, Glassnode, BTC 5.7 million, or 30 percent of the coins in circulation, are currently in the red, which suggests that they're of no worth, less than what their owner paid for them.

Glassnode says that the current level is historically and psychologically an important, as it has been noticed since May 2020, that every time the percentage of Bitcoin supply "in profit" has dipped close to or below the 70 percent barrier, the market has been able to mark a turnaround. Although that doesn't necessarily spell a turnover this time around, it could be a wake-up call for Bitcoin bulls.

Meanwhile, Intel, the semiconductor manufacturing giant, could be making a bigger push into the world of cryptocurrency at the upcoming International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC) next month where the company plans to present a new “Bonanza Mine chip” which is likely an energy-efficient Bitcoin ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) geared towards mining.

There's little information to go on thus far, but Intel has a slot scheduled under the Highlighted Chip Releases category for February 23, as per a docket with presentations scheduled to take place from offices in Hillsborough, Santa Clara and San Diego, California.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Price
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Tests Letting Creators Charge Subscriptions

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Show Little Movement as Crypto Market Fails to Gather Momentum
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Be Soon
  5. Google Asks G Suite Legacy Free Edition Users to Move to Paid Plans: Details
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  9. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 Max Launched in India: All Details
  10. Ekta Token Rallies 2.9 Billion Percent in a Week but Things Don't Add Up
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Be Soon
  2. Facebook Critics Call for Release of India Human Rights Review
  3. Google to Discontinue G Suite Legacy Free Edition, Asks Users to Move to a Paid Plans Starting Rs. 125 a Month
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Show Little Movement as Crypto Market Fails to Gather Momentum
  5. Google Aims to Improve Spotty Enforcement of Children's Advertisements Policy
  6. Instagram Tests Letting Creators Charge Subscriptions
  7. Lenovo 10w Tablet, 13w Yoga Convertible With Windows 11 Launched, Aimed at Students
  8. WhatsApp Desktop Beta Begins Testing Ability to Pause While Recording Voice Messages
  9. 5G Rollout in US: Airlines Cancel Some Flights Even After AT&T, Verizon Scale Back Deployment
  10. Red Cross Hack Exposes Personal, Confidential Information on 515,000 Vulnerable People
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com