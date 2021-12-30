Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade in Red While All Popular Altcoins Mark Big Drops in Value

The losses to Bitcoin, Ether's value have had a big impact on the performance of most popular altcoins too.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 30 December 2021 12:11 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

2021 is coming to an end but the falling prices of cryptocurrencies are not

Highlights
  • Bitcoin continues to dip as prices slide to the $46,500 mark
  • Ether continues to drop as do most popular altcoins
  • Investors continue to recede as 2021 inches closer to an end

Bitcoin's slide in December has continued to be a thing in what has turned into one of the worst months for the most popular cryptocurrency since May. The market has suffered a fair bit over the past few days as a result of investors booking profits closer to the start of the new year and injecting very little into the market, leaving the price of Bitcoin to hover close to $46,500 (roughly Rs. 34.7 lakh) on global exchanges. At the time of writing, Bitcoin's valuation was down by 2.34 percent over the past 24 hours and was priced at $46,731 (roughly Rs. 34.9 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, while global exchanges like CoinMarketCap showed a 2.29 percent dip to see Bitcoin valued slightly higher at $46,783 (roughly Rs. 34.9 lakh).

As per CoinGecko, Bitcoin's value has dropped by over 19 percent over the past month, even though the cryptocurrency is up by more than 70 percent year-on-date.

Ether had a similarly poor showing mid-week. The second most valuable cryptocurrency is down 3.78 percent over the past 24 hours after a dip of 1.09 percent through Wednesday. At the time of writing, Ether was valued at $3,665 (roughly Rs. 2.73 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges saw the second-largest crypto by market cap pegged at $3,669 (roughly Rs. 2.74 lakh), where the coin saw an identical dip of 3.7 percent over the past 24 hours. The dip saw Ether's performance over the week dip by a whopping 8.2 percent in value.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that the entire market has been suffering from the lack of capital infusion post-Christmas. Tether, Ripple, Chainlink, and Polygon all witnessed considerable drops, while Uniswap, Cardano, and Polkadot remain the biggest losers on the day.

Meme coins haven't had a good week either. Dogecoin had it marginally better but the dog coin dropped by 4.03 percent in 24 hours to be valued at $0.17 (roughly Rs. 12.63). Elsewhere, arch-rival Shiba Inu continued its drop too, falling by 6.74 percent to be valued at $0.000033 (roughly Rs. 0.002488). SHIB's value has dropped by 4.8 percent in the past week after a rally last week, egged on by strong whale accumulation.

As 2021 is ending, investors compare their losses and gains. One of them is El Salvador's government which invested heavily in Bitcoin, but the fluctuations in prices made them suffer. Now, there is news that they are thoroughly analysing the situation and might reconsider their investment. If the market turns bullish and stays like that for a relatively long period, the investors might stay.

Speaking about the Central American country of El Salvador, the nation is currently in the midst of a crypto-related crisis after its citizens have complained about fraudulent transactions in their government-issued Chivo wallets. Over the past few days, numerous Salvadorans have taken to platforms like Twitter to complain that Bitcoin tokens in their Chivo wallets have been mysteriously disappearing.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Price
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Foxconn Protest: Women Force Change at India iPhone Plant, Sick From Bad Food, Crowded Dorms

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
