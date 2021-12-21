Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Begin Trade on the Up While Dogecoin Slips Big

Crypto assets have fluctuated in value over the past 24 hours in what has been a mixed day for major coins.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 21 December 2021 11:41 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Begin Trade on the Up While Dogecoin Slips Big

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Tima Miroshnichenko

Bitcoin dropped for five consecutive weeks since hitting new a all-time high

Highlights
  • Bitcoin price fluctuates as investors drop riskier assets
  • Ether has moved up 6.8 percent in the past week
  • Dogecoin slips big while SHIB has a mixed day of trade

Bitcoin has had a fluctuating run over the past 24 hours, varying within a range of 4 percent in what has been a dreadful day for global equity markets. Concerns over the rising number of new Omicron cases have led investors to consistently narrow their pockets on riskier assets like cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, Bitcoin's valuation is up by 2.31 percent over the past 24 hours after a 2.05 percent drop through Monday. Bitcoin is currently valued at $50,930 (roughly Rs. 38.57 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, while global exchanges like CoinMarketCap show a 2.68 percent rise to see Bitcoin valued at $48,357 (roughly Rs. 36.62 lakh).

As per CoinGecko, Bitcoin's valuation has moved up by 4.8 percent despite hiccups over the past week.

Ether had a similar day in terms of trade to begin the week. The second-most valuable cryptocurrency is up by 2.47 percent over the past 24 hours after a dip of 2.54 percent through Monday. At the time of writing, Ether is valued at $4,261 (roughly Rs. 3.22 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the second-largest crypto by market cap pegged at $4,050 (roughly Rs. 3.06 lakh), where the coin has gained in value by 2.79 percent over the past 24 hours. Ether has also moved up 6.8 percent in value over the past week, despite a rough past few weeks.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals a mixed start to the week for most altcoins. Cardano, Polygon, Chainlink, and Uniswap have all gained in value, while Tether, Polkadot, and Ripple registered dips in the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere, Dogecoin saw a steep fall in valuation to $0.17 (roughly Rs. 13.58), down by 1.28 percent after a 4.58 percent fall through Monday. While arch-rival Shiba Inu climbed 4.64 percent after a 4.25 percent slide on Monday to be valued at $0.000032 (roughly Rs. 0.002427).

"The top cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation remained range-bound over the past 24 hours. At the same time, we saw a bump in the derivatives segment. The coming few days could likely remain volatile for the cryptocurrency spectrum," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of algorithm-based crypto investment platform, Mudrex.

While risk assets like crypto may be out of investor favour at the moment, it comes as no surprise that 2021 has been the year for digital assets. In 2021, venture capital interest has hit levels that see crypto investments quadrupling the previous all-time high recorded in 2018. The crypto space has managed to rake in more than $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,27,617 crore) in 2021 as per a report by PitchBook Data as the perception towards cryptocurrencies has gone beyond seeing it as “digital gold” this year.

Now, Bitcoin's value may be up 92 percent over the past year with a market capitalisation of over $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 75,87,463 crore) but there are still sceptics, including Eswar Prasad, an international trade policy professor at Cornell University and an author, believes that the largest cryptocurrency might not stick around for much longer. Prasad, in a recent interview, stated that Bitcoin might fade out of existence due to its lack of efficiency and its inability to facilitate exchange as a mode of payment.

Prasad believes that Bitcoin has no fundamental value because it cannot function as a suitable medium of exchange. “Bitcoin's use of the blockchain technology is not very efficient. It uses a validation mechanism for transactions that is environmentally destructive that doesn't scale up very well,” he said in an interview.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, Ether, Ether Price, Dogecoin, Dogecoin Price, Polkadot, Polkadot Price, Shiba Inu, Shiba Inu Price
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Cryptocurrency Bill Withheld from Parliament, Reports Citing Sources Say

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Begin Trade on the Up While Dogecoin Slips Big
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. Google Celebrates Winter Season With Animated Doodle
  3. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Confirmed for December 28
  4. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  5. Crypto Bill Said to Get Delayed Further, Won't Be Presented in Parliament
  6. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  7. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  8. Spider-Man 4 in ‘Active’ Development, Kevin Feige Says
  9. iQoo Neo 5S, iQoo Neo 5 SE With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  10. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo U5 Specifications Surface Through JD Mall Store Listing, Listed to Sport a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  2. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Spotted in Concept Renders, Shows Familiar Design
  3. Snapdeal Co-Founder Kunal Bahl Reveals How the E-Commerce Platform Got Its First Angel Investor
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Begin Trade on the Up While Dogecoin Slips Big
  5. Cryptocurrency Bill Withheld from Parliament, Reports Citing Sources Say
  6. Winter Season Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle in India and Around the World
  7. Hacking Helped Russian Businessmen, Others Make Millions in Insider Trading: US Authorities
  8. Amazon Prime Video Partners With New Zealand Cricket, to Livestream Matches Starting January 2022
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Nearly 1 Lakh Accounts for Cheating in a Week
  10. Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Set for December 28 in China, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com