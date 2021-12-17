Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Chart Major Gains Despite Sturdy Trade Through Thursday

Bitcoin bulls have failed to move past the $50,000 (roughly Rs. 38.11 lakh) mark, despite making several attempts through the week.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 17 December 2021 12:03 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Chart Major Gains Despite Sturdy Trade Through Thursday

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Executium

Bitcoin and Ether were giving up gains on Friday despite big spikes to begin the day

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's price has seen very little movement in the past 7 days
  • Ether's valuation surged 7.7 percent through Thursday
  • Dogecoin's surge on Tuesday hasn't held up well through the week

Bitcoin, as well as other cryptocurrencies, saw a strong day of trade on Thursday but in the case of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, things haven't moved along too much despite the positive intent. Bitcoin's valuation dropped by 0.16 percent over the past 24 hours after a 1.67 percent rise through Thursday. Bitcoin is currently valued at $50,695 (roughly Rs. 38.64 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, while global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, painted a similar picture with the price of Bitcoin down by 1.77 percent, to be valued at $47,913 (roughly Rs. 36.52 lakh).

As per CoinGecko, Bitcoin's valuation has seen very little change over the past week, and failed to clear the $50,000 (roughly Rs. 38.11 lakh) mark despite several attempts by BTC bulls.

Ether, meanwhile, continued to have a fairly poor week, dipping by 4.4 percent in value over the past week. That said, the second most valuable cryptocurrency was up by 0.86 percent over the past 24 hours after a strong 7.7 percent rise in valuation through Thursday. At the time of publishing, Ether was valued at $4,214 (roughly Rs. 3.21 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges saw the second-largest crypto by market cap pegged at $3,978 (roughly Rs. 3.03 lakh), where the coin dropped in value by 0.76 percent over the past 24 hours.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker shows that it's been a fairly poor beginning to the day in local exchanges, although certain coins have been putting up a good fight.

Cardano, Polkadot, Litecoin and, Uniswap have all dipped in value, while Tether, Polygon, and Ripple were the only popular altcoins to have charted gains in the past 24 hours.

Elsewhere, Dogecoin, despite a strong rally earlier in the week, dipped by a considerable amount in the past few days. DOGE is currently valued at $0.18 (roughly Rs. 14.29), while Shiba Inu is down by 3.24 percent to be valued at $0.000033 (roughly Rs. 0.002508).

"The rally that we witnessed across the cryptocurrency spectrum over the past 24 hours was short-lived. However, despite the sell-off, the spectrum managed to hold to the support levels, causing a range-bound movement over the past 24 hours. Such consolidations are always a positive sign for the market," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of algorithm-based crypto investment platform, Mudrex.

Meanwhile, UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has decided to ban seven cryptocurrency ads on grounds of being misleading and "irresponsibly taking advantage of consumers' inexperience and for failing to illustrate the risk of the investment." The banned advertisements include those by popular Pizza chain Papa John's Pizza, as well as a host of reputed crypto exchanges in Coinbase, Kraken, Etoro, and Luno.

Dogecoin's good run through the early few days of the week also resulted in a significant rise in whale activity following news that electric carmaker Tesla would accept the cryptocurrency as payment for select merchandise. As per on-chain data, the original meme-based coin has seen an increase of 148 percent in "large transactions," which are transfers exceeding a value of $100,000 (roughly Rs. 76.11 lakh).

The spike in whale activity comes at a time when Dogecoin's valuation on global exchanges went up by 40 percent on a single day on Tuesday, December 14.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Cryptocurrency Price, Bitcoin Price, BTC Price, Ether Price, ETH Price, Dogecoin Price, DOGE Price
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary
Crypto Scams Rose by 81 Percent, Rug Pulls Cost Investors Over $7.7 Billion in 2021: Chainalysis

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Chart Major Gains Despite Sturdy Trade Through Thursday
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About The Witcher Season 2
  2. The Witcher Season 2 Review: Better, but Still Some Ways to Go
  3. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  4. OnePlus Phones, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts for 8th Anniversary Sale
  5. Spider-Man No Way Home: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  6. Dogecoin Whale Activity Shoots by 148 Percent as Adoption Increases
  7. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Vi Launches Four New Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Wants to Build Its Next Airplane in the 'Metaverse'
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications Tipped Again, Could Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  3. iQoo Neo 5 SE Launch Date Set for December 20 in China, Teaser Video Reveals Design and Key Features
  4. Crypto Scams Rose by 81 Percent, Rug Pulls Cost Investors Over $7.7 Billion in 2021: Chainalysis
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Chart Major Gains Despite Sturdy Trade Through Thursday
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus Nord Series, Smart TVs Get Big Discounts to Celebrate Company’s 8th Anniversary
  7. Lenovo Leads as India PC Shipments Surge 34 Percent to a Record 5.3 Million Units in Q3 2021: Canalys
  8. Cisco, IBM, More Major Tech Companies Struggle to Plug Hole in Logging Software Vulnerability
  9. OnePlus Buds Z2 With ANC Support, 11mm Dynamic Drivers Debut Globally
  10. HTC Wildfire E2 Plus With Unisoc Tiger T610 SoC, 4,600mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com