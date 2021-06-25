Technology News
loading

Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional

El Salvador is the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2021 10:09 IST
Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional

El Salvador's Congress already approved Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency

Highlights
  • Salaries and pensions will continue to be paid in US dollars
  • Athena Bitcoin plans install some 1,500 cryptocurrency ATM in El Salvador
  • El Salvador relies heavily on money sent back from workers abroad

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said in a national address on Thursday that a recently passed law making Bitcoin legal tender will take effect on Sepember 7, noting that its use will be optional.

El Salvador's Congress already approved Bukele's proposal to embrace the cryptocurrency, making El Salvador the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 25.8 lakhs as of 10am IST on June 25.

"The use of Bitcoin will be optional, nobody will receive Bitcoin if they don't want it... If someone receives a payment in Bitcoin they can choose to automatically receive it in dollars," said Bukele.

Salaries and pensions will continue to be paid in US dollars, said Bukele, without specifying if that included salaries paid to state workers and private sector employees.

Earlier in the day Athena Bitcoin said it plans to invest over $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.4 crores) to install some 1,500 cryptocurrency ATMs in El Salvador, especially where residents receive remittances from abroad.

According to Athena Bitcoin's website, the ATMs can be used to buy Bitcoins or sell them for cash.

"One of the reasons we passed the Bitcoin law is precisely to help people who send remittances," said Bukele, adding the high costs of commissions traditionally associated with sending money home would be eliminated by using the cryptocurrency.

El Salvador relies heavily on money sent back from workers abroad. World Bank data showed remittances to the country made up nearly $6 billion (roughly Rs. 44,480 crores) or around a fifth of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019, one of the highest ratios in the world.

Less than 1 percent of the volume of global cross-border remittances are currently in cryptocurrency, according to Kenneth Suchoski, US payments and fintech analyst at Autonomous Research. But in the future crypto is expected to account for a larger slice of the more than $500 billion (roughly Rs. 37,06,925 crores) in global annual remittances.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, Bitcoin Price in India, Cryptocurrency
Google Chrome Delays Blocking of Tracking Cookies to Late 2023

Related Stories

Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  4. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  5. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  7. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  9. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  10. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, Company Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says
  2. Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador
  3. Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional
  4. Google Chrome Delays Blocking of Tracking Cookies to Late 2023
  5. Windows 11 Now Official, Brings Fresh Interface, Centrally-Placed Start Menu
  6. Lenovo Go Adds Nearly a Dozen Accessories to Its Portfolio to Assist Multitasking
  7. Poco X3 GT Reportedly Spotted on Malaysian SIRIM Certification Site, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects
  9. Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing
  10. Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus TV Models, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com