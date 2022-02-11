Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether Values Dip as US Inflation Numbers Dent Wider Crypto Market Recovery Again

Bitcoin and Ether both saw its gain streak come to an end on early Friday.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 11 February 2022 12:11 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Values Dip as US Inflation Numbers Dent Wider Crypto Market Recovery Again

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

Bitcoin attempted another upside break above $45,500 but failed

Highlights
  • Bitcoin failed to move past $45,000 yet again
  • Ether price continues to hover around $3,000
  • Most altcoins dipped in value except Avalanche

Bitcoin has had a strong recovery week so far but inflation concerns in the US appears to a hindrance to BTC's break above the $45,500-mark (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) as the crypto asset saw sharp sell-off yet again to be pegged down to $43,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh). The world's most valuable cryptocurrency had a strong 3.35 percent surge in price through Thursday, February 10, but Friday's trade hasn't begun on a very strong note. Bitcoin's value currently stands at $45,597 (roughly Rs. 34.5 lakh), down by 1.13 percent over the past 24 hours on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber.

Meanwhile, on global exchanges, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency stood at $43,199 (roughly Rs. 32.5 lakh) down by 1.13 percent over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko data, Bitcoin's value has surged close to 16.5 percent over the past week, after a dismal showing through January.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, has also had a strong week but Thursday night's sell-off meant that the crypto-asset is currently in the red. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,240 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto's value hover around the $3,100-mark (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) at $3,069 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh), where the coin dipped by 2.74 percent over the past 24 hours. Compared to the price of Ether a week ago, CoinGecko data reveals that the cryptocurrency's value has surged by 14.3 percent.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most of the popular altcoins have seen a dip in value following a wider sell-off amongst investors on early Friday. Cardano, Solana, Polygon, Terra, Binance Coin, Cosmos, Polkadot, and Chainlink all saw significant dip in values. Barring stablecoins like Tether, Avalanche is the only crypto-asset to buck the trend to stand in the green.

Meme coins haven't had the best ends to the week either, although Shiba Inu still enjoys a 46 percent rise over the past week. Dogecoin, meanwhile, is currently valued at $0.16 (roughly Rs. 12) after dipping by 3.05 percent over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000032 (roughly Rs. 0.002), down by 5.89 percent over the past 24 hours.

"The global crypto market cap dipped by 3 percent, while trading volume rose by nearly 49 percent in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum dropped a bit after reaching their highest on Thursday. BTC is close to the overbought levels. In such a case, pullbacks can stabilise between $40,000 and $43,000 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh and Rs. 32 lakh). The dip in BTC can be related to the fall of US stocks following hawkish remarks by the Federal Reserve," says Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex speaking to Gadgets 360.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Price
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Google Analytics May Provide Access to US Intelligence Access to French Users' Data: CNIL

Bitcoin, Ether Values Dip as US Inflation Numbers Dent Wider Crypto Market Recovery Again
cryptocurrency