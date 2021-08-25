Technology News
loading

Sweden Forced to Pay Jailed Drug Dealer Over $1.5 Million in Bitcoin: Find Out Why

The Swedish authority seized 36 Bitcoins from the convict that he amassed illegally.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 August 2021 13:31 IST
Sweden Forced to Pay Jailed Drug Dealer Over $1.5 Million in Bitcoin: Find Out Why

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

The Swedish government now has to pay the convict 33 Bitcoins

Highlights
  • 36 Bitcoins were seized in total from the drug dealer in 2019
  • Bitcoin price has hugely rallied since then
  • The authority now has to pay the convict 33 Bitcoins in total

In a recent ruling, Sweden's government is being forced to pay more than $1.5 Million (roughly Rs. 11 crores) to a drug dealer who was jailed in 2019 after the Bitcoin he had illegally amassed appreciated while he was in custody. Prosecutor Tove Kullberg had earlier succeeded in her argument in the court that the unnamed man should be stripped of his 36 Bitcoins that reportedly stood at SEK 1.3 million (roughly Rs. 1 crores) at the time, that he had earned through the illegal sale of drugs.

However, Bitcoin price skyrocketed since it was seized from the man. When the Swedish Enforcement Authority began to auction the 36 Bitcoins, they had to sell only three of them to generate the demanded amount due to the cryptocurrency's increased value. In other words, the value of the drug dealer's 36 Bitcoins in 2019 is now equivalent to just three Bitcoins.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Kullberg admitted the mistake and told Swedish Radio, “It is unfortunate in many ways.” She added, “It has led to consequences I was not able to foresee at the time.”

Now, the authority has to return to the man 33 of the remaining Bitcoins, now worth over $1.5 million. Kullberg noted that the case was the first of its kind in Sweden's legal history. The Bitcoins were seized at a time when there were no precedents on how to treat cryptocurrency profits in court.

Kullberg said, “The lesson to be learned from this is to keep the value in Bitcoin, that the profit from the crime should be 36 Bitcoin, regardless of what value the Bitcoin has at the time.”

She also suggested taking steps to invest in “internal education” in the prosecution authority. This would ensure better undertaking of legal proceedings as cases related to cryptocurrency might increase in the future. Kullberg said, "The more we increase the level of knowledge within the organisation, the fewer mistakes we will make."

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, Sweden, Cryptocurrency
Google Self-Driving Spinoff Waymo Begins Testing With Public in San Francisco
Apple, IBM, Insurance CEOs Said to Work With White House to Tackle Cyber Challenges

Related Stories

Sweden Forced to Pay Jailed Drug Dealer Over $1.5 Million in Bitcoin: Find Out Why
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Add Reactions to Their Messages
  2. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  3. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  4. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi 10 Prime Launch in India Set for September 3, Xiaomi Teases
  6. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 12 5G Bands Launched
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Freedom 251 Maker Arrested for Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud: Report
  9. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS Update
  10. Google Pixel 6 Pro May Come With an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Pro Surfaces Online in Official-Looking Renders; Tipped to Come With a 6.5-Inch Curved Display
  2. Redmi True Wireless Earbuds to Launch Alongside Redmi 10 Prime in India on September 3
  3. Xiaomi Prepares Autonomous Driving Expansion as Q2 Revenue Surges 64 Percent
  4. iPhone 13 Series Could Launch on September 17, Next-Gen AirPods on September 30
  5. Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Band With Always-On Display, ECG App Launched: Price in India Revealed
  6. Instagram Replacing Swipe Up Gesture to Access Links in Stories With Stickers by August 30
  7. Twitter Spaces Testing New Discovery Feature to Show Which Ones Your Friends Are Listening To
  8. Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications May Include In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Hiroshi Lockheimer Hints
  9. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications Tipped, May Include Snapdragon 870 SoC
  10. Moto G50 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com