Technology News
loading

Cyrptocurrency Mining Ban in China: Bitmain Suspends Sales of Mining Machines

Bitmain also said it is looking for "quality" power supplies overseas along with its clients.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2021 11:28 IST
Cyrptocurrency Mining Ban in China: Bitmain Suspends Sales of Mining Machines

Bitmain said overseas market where it's seeking cheap electricity include Belarus, Sweden, Norway, Angola

Highlights
  • China's State Council, or cabinet, vowed to crack down on Bitcoin trading
  • China's cryptocurrency mining hubs include Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang
  • Many Chinese miners are selling machines and exiting the business

Bitmain, China's biggest maker of cryptocurrency mining machines, said it had suspended sales of its products in the spot market to help ease selling pressure following Beijing's ban on Bitcoin mining.

Bitmain also said it is looking for "quality" power supplies overseas along with its clients, in places including the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia.

China's State Council, or cabinet, vowed to crack down on Bitcoin trading and mining in late May, seeking to fend off financial risks. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 25.8 lakhs as of 11am IST on June 25.

Answering Beijing's call, China's main cryptocurrency mining hubs, including Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Yunnan, and Sichuan, have all published detailed measures to root out the business.

Following the ban, many Chinese miners are selling machines and exiting the business, or shipping machines overseas.

"(Overseas) mining sites are not built overnight, and selling pressure is huge in the secondary market," Bitmain said in a statement.

"To help smooth transition of the industry," Bitmain has decided to suspend selling its Antminer machines globally.

Bitmain said overseas markets where it and Chinese miners are seeking cheap electricity also include Belarus, Sweden, Norway, Angola, and Congo.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, Bitcoin Price in India, Cryptocurrency mining, Bitmain, Cyrptocurrency Mining Ban in China, Chinese cryptocurrency crackdown
Steam Summer Sale Brings Discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, Many Other PC Games

Related Stories

Cyrptocurrency Mining Ban in China: Bitmain Suspends Sales of Mining Machines
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  3. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  4. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  5. Steam Summer Sale Brings Big Discounts on Popular PC Games: All Details
  6. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  7. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  8. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
  10. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Now Allows Users to Publish Posts From Desktop: Here's How
  2. Cyrptocurrency Mining Ban in China: Bitmain Suspends Sales of Mining Machines
  3. Steam Summer Sale Brings Discounts on Battlefield V, Fall Guys, Many Other PC Games
  4. WD My Book Live Users Losing Data Stored, Western Digital Advises to Unplug Devices From the Internet
  5. US FTC Chief Lina Khan Names Top Staffers, Including Competition Chief
  6. Shang-Chi Trailer: Marvel’s First Asian Superhero Has Major Daddy Issues With The Mandarin
  7. Big Tech Antitrust: US Panel Votes Yes on 'Break 'Em Up' Bill
  8. Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says
  9. Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador
  10. Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com