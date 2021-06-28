Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance

The FCA said Binance could not conduct any regulated activity in Britain and warned consumers about the platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 June 2021 18:09 IST
Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance

Bitcoin fell 1.8 percent to $34,085 (roughly Rs. 25.3 lakhs)

Highlights
  • Regulators across the world bolster oversight of the crypto sector
  • Binance is one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges
  • Binance has been targeted by regulators across the world

Bitcoin on Monday shrugged off a move by Britain's financial watchdog to target the major Binance exchange, in the latest sign of regulatory pressure on the emerging cryptocurrency sector.

In a notice dated Friday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Binance could not conduct any regulated activity in Britain and warned consumers about the platform, which is coming under growing scrutiny globally.

Bitcoin fell 1.8 percent to $34,085 (roughly Rs. 25.3 lakhs). It has fallen about 18 percent in the last 13 days, its losses sparked by China tightening curbs on the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 25.8 lakhs as of 6pm IST on June 28.

The FCA's move came as regulators across the world bolster oversight of the crypto sector. Their concerns include its potential for use in money laundering and other illegal activities, as well as risks to consumers.

Binance, one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges, last month withdrew an application to register with the FCA, which oversees anti-money laundering rules, a spokesperson at the watchdog said. He declined to say why.

A Binance spokesperson declined to comment on its interactions with the FCA. He said Binance works closely with regulators and law enforcement "to further the security and sustainability in the industry while providing the best services and protection to our users".

Binance has been targeted by regulators across the world in recent months.

"The FCA is aligning with other major regulators, notably in the US and Asia," said Alpay Soytürk, compliance head at Spectrum Markets, a securitised derivatives trading venue.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G

Related Stories

Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  3. Bids Soar to $2.8 Million for World Wide Web Code NFT
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
  6. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  9. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  10. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon, Timeline Tipped: Report
  2. Bitcoin Shrugs Off UK Crackdown on Major Crypto Exchange Binance
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With Snapdragon 778G
  4. WhatsApp Confirms Appointment of Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business
  5. Realme Buds 2 Neo India Launch Date Set for July 1: Price, Specifications
  6. Qualcomm to Work With More Than 30 Companies on Faster 5G Variant
  7. First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates
  8. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420
  9. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  10. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com