Bitcoin Outlook Clouded by 'Death Cross' Chart Formation: All You Need to Know

What is a death cross? What should Bitcoin investors be watching? All these questions answered, and more.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2021 14:24 IST
Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average fell below its 200-day moving average over the weekend

  • Bitcoin is experiencing volatility in its value for a long time
  • Bitcoin has lost over 20 percent in value over the last 6 days
  • Last death cross on Bitcoin chart occurred in March 2020

For technical analysts watching Bitcoin, an important and potentially bearish chart formation just happened in the cryptocurrency: A "death cross."

The formation could signal further losses ahead. Here are some details about what this is:

What is a death cross?

Technical analysts use the term "death cross" to describe when a short-term average trendline crosses below a long-term average trendline — signalling a change in price momentum. The 50-and 200-day combination often attracts the most attention.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin's 50-day moving average fell below its 200-day moving average. As of June 22 (1:50pm IST), Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 24.16 lakhs.

What has happened to Bitcoin?

Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has long experienced volatility. It has lost over 20 percent in the last six days and is down by half from its April peak of almost $65,000 (roughly Rs. 48.25 lakhs). Market players are citing jitters over China's expanding crackdown on Bitcoin mining in thin liquidity for the losses.

What should investors be watching?

Crucial for Bitcoin will be its ability to hold above its May 19 low of $30,066 (roughly Rs. 22.31 lakhs), which is an initial target for bears. Breaking below that level would reinforce the negative signal of the death cross.

Is the death cross infallible?

No technical analysis indicator is perfect, including the death cross, in isolation. Most chartists use a combination of studies to derive directional signals.

For example, the last death cross on the Bitcoin chart occurred in March 2020 after the cryptocurrency had plunged nearly 60 percent over a six-day period and just before it started a historic rally of more than 1,000 percent over the next year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

