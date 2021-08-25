Technology News
loading

Citi Considering Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Institutional Clients

Citi was reportedly weighing the option of providing cryptocurrency related services in May.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 August 2021 12:26 IST
Citi Considering Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Institutional Clients

The bank is being very thoughtful about the approach in offering Bitcoin futures trading

Highlights
  • Citi is awaiting regulatory approval to begin trading Bitcoin futures
  • Bitcoin prices rose past $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37 lakhs) on Monday
  • Citi is considering products such as futures for some clients

Citigroup is considering offering Bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients, a spokesperson for the bank said on Tuesday, citing increased demand in the cryptocurrency space.

Bitcoin prices rose past $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37 lakhs) on Monday, after having weathered a crackdown by Chinese authorities on domestic cryptocurrency mining companies earlier this year, as mainstream adoption by corporations and the wider public gathers pace. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 37.8 lakhs as of 12pm IST on August 25.

Media outlet Coindesk reported earlier on Tuesday that Citi is awaiting regulatory approval to begin trading Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, citing a source within the bank.

"Given the many questions around regulatory frameworks, supervisory expectations, and other factors, we are being very thoughtful about our approach," a Citi spokeswoman said in an email.

"We are presently considering products such as futures for some of our institutional clients, as these operate under strong regulatory frameworks," she added.

The bank was weighing the option of providing cryptocurrency related services in May, according to a Financial Times report.

Business Insider reported in late July that JPMorgan Chase will allow all of its wealth management clients access to cryptocurrency funds.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Citi, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price in India
Samsung Galaxy A21 Catches Fire In-Flight, Forces Evacuation of Passengers in Seattle: Report

Related Stories

Citi Considering Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Institutional Clients
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India Today
  2. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  4. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  5. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  6. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  7. Netflix Unveils 42 Original Films for 2021, Indian Titles to Come
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS Update
  10. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Citi Considering Bitcoin Futures Trading for Some Institutional Clients
  2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy A21 Catches Fire In-Flight, Forces Evacuation of Passengers in Seattle: Report
  4. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) With Upgraded Camera, Auto-Framing Launched in India
  5. Apple HomePod Mini Adds Hands-Free Music Streaming on Gaana
  6. Apple, IBM, Insurance CEOs Said to Work With White House to Tackle Cyber Challenges
  7. Google Self-Driving Spinoff Waymo Begins Testing With Public in San Francisco
  8. Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate
  9. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings; May Come With Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Huawei Said to Get US Approval for Licence Applications to Buy Auto Chips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com