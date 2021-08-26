Technology News
Bitcoin’s 60 Percent Rally From July Lows May Be Running Out of Steam

Bitcoin price fell as much as 4.4 percent to $46,588 (roughly Rs. 34.6 lakhs).

By Akshay Chinchalkar, Bloomberg | Updated: 26 August 2021 17:19 IST
Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 36.86 lakhs as of 5pm IST on August 26

  • Satoshi Nakamoto is the anonymous person or persons behind Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin transactions are first processed, followed by verification
  • The drop pared Bitcoin's rally since a July low

Bitcoin's burst above the $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.1 lakhs) level didn't last long and chart patterns signal its rally since July is at risk of fading.

The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 4.4 percent Thursday to $46,588 (roughly Rs. 34.6 lakhs), with other tokens including Ether retreating along with the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index. The drop pared Bitcoin's rally since a July low to some 60 percent. Ether price in India stood at Rs. 2.43 lakhs and Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 36.86 lakhs as of 5pm IST on August 26.

John Bollinger, inventor of Bollinger bands, in a tweet suggested taking some profits or hedging. Katie Stockton at Fairlead Strategies cited DeMark market-timing indicators as flagging about two weeks of “sideways-to-lower” prices. 

A so-called point and figure analysis - which spotlights the direction of prices without a time dimension -- signals Bitcoin faces a challenge to scale levels around $50,940 (roughly Rs. 37.7 lakhs) on a closing basis. A failure to breach the 45-degree trend-line of the point and figure chart could strengthen the bearish case.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ether, Ether price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin price in India
Rent-a-Robot: Silicon Valley’s New Answer to Labour Shortage in Smaller US Factories

