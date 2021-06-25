Technology News
loading

Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador

Athena’s Bitcoin ATMs can be used to buy Bitcoins or sell them for cash.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2021 10:21 IST
Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador

Athena ATM expects to gradually install some 1,500 ATMs, hire staff, and open an office in El Salvador

Highlights
  • Bukele has touted Bitcoin's potential as a remittance currency
  • A year ago Athena installed its first cryptocurrency ATM in El Salvador
  • El Salvador relies heavily on money sent back from workers abroad

Athena Bitcoin plans to invest over $1 million (roughly Rs. 7.4 crores) to install cryptocurrency ATMs in El Salvador, especially where residents receive remittances from abroad, a company representative said on Thursday.

According to Athena Bitcoin's website you can use their ATMs to buy Bitcoins or sell them for cash. Bitcoin price in India stood at Rs. 25.8 lakhs as of 10am IST on June 25.

The firm expects to gradually install some 1,500 ATMs, hire staff, and open an office to carry out operations in El Salvador, which in June became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. The move takes effect in September.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele "presented us with a tough challenge of 1,500 ATMs, we will go for that, but in phases. We are a private company and we want to ensure that our development in the country is sustainable," said the firm's director for Latin America Matias Goldenhörn.

Bukele has touted the cryptocurrency's potential as a remittance currency for Salvadorans overseas.

"Initially we are going to bring dozens of machines, (we'll) test what the business model is like in El Salvador, which will probably be different than in the United States," Goldenhörn added.

A year ago Athena installed its first cryptocurrency ATM in El Salvador's El Zonte beach, some 49 km (30 miles) southwest of capital San Salvador, as part of an experiment called Bitcoin Beach aimed at making the town one of the world's first Bitcoin economies.

The World Bank has said it cannot assist El Salvador's bitcoin implementation given environmental and transparency drawbacks, and the International Monetary Fund has said it saw "macroeconomic, financial and legal issues" with the country's adoption of the cryptocurrency.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, Athena ATM, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Price, Bitcoin Price in India, Cryptocurrency, IMF, World Bank
Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional

Related Stories

Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  2. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  4. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  5. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  7. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  9. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  10. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Could Launch Soon, Company Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Banks on Physical Stores as Economies Reopen After COVID-19 Pandemic, Retail Chief Says
  2. Bitcoin ATM Firm Athena Says Will Install 1,500 Machines in El Salvador
  3. Bitcoin to Become Legal Tender in El Salvador on September 7, President Nayib Bukele Says Use Will Be Optional
  4. Google Chrome Delays Blocking of Tracking Cookies to Late 2023
  5. Windows 11 Now Official, Brings Fresh Interface, Centrally-Placed Start Menu
  6. Lenovo Go Adds Nearly a Dozen Accessories to Its Portfolio to Assist Multitasking
  7. Poco X3 GT Reportedly Spotted on Malaysian SIRIM Certification Site, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects
  9. Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing
  10. Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus TV Models, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com