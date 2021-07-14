Technology News
Las Vegas Strip Club Crazy Horse 3 Becomes First Major Entertainment Venue in US to Accept Bitcoin Payments

The Las Vegas club plans to extend Bitcoin payments for admission and ‘dance dollars' too.

14 July 2021
A Las Vegas strip club has said it will now accept payments in Bitcoin, becoming the first major entertainment venue in the US city, known for its gambling centres and nightlife, to show faith in the highly volatile digital currency. The club, named Crazy Horse 3, has joined hands with a Bitcoin payment processor, which allows customers to purchase VIP bottle packages online, via its website. The club said it plans to start accepting cryptocurrency for food and beverage, retail, admission, and “dance dollars” for lap dances and entertainer tipping “in the near future”.

Located just footsteps away from the Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team, the upscale strip club spread over 40,000 square feet is aiming to tap the global travellers flying in for conventions, entertainment concerts, and sporting events by giving them “more purchasing power”.

"We are embracing the opportunity to accept Bitcoin as a way to deliver convenience, first-class hospitality, and an added level of anonymity for our guests," Crazy Horse 3 publicist, Lindsay Feldman, was quoted as saying by Cision.

Feldman said the partnership with OpenNode allows them to cater to tech-savvy customers with a seamless and secure payment platform.

The strip club's decision to accept Bitcoin has come at a time when the world's largest cryptocurrency has lost nearly half of its value because of two back-to-back cryptocurrency market crashes. Still, experts believe the correction has stabilised the cryptocurrency and it will again rise in the future as its popularity and demand gradually increases.

Bitcoin price had touched an all-time high of around $65,000 (roughly Rs. 47.3 lakh) in April 2021. And then it crashed. At the time of writing this report, it was trading at $31,941 (roughly Rs. 23.81 lakh), according to CoinDesk.

There's also a concern about the use of fossil fuels in mining Bitcoin, which has given the cryptocurrency negative publicity and forcing investors to reconsider.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

