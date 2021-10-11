Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Crosses $56,000 to Start the Week as Altcoins Struggle to Register Gains

After a show of resistance around the $56,000 mark last Friday, Bitcoin has begun the week with a rapid surge.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 11 October 2021 12:56 IST
Bitcoin Crosses $56,000 to Start the Week as Altcoins Struggle to Register Gains

After some resistance, Bitcoin has surged again

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has eyes set on all-time high valuation
  • Ether prices stagnate despite Bitcoin positivity
  • Dogecoin, Ripple, Cardano see poor start to the week

Bitcoin, after a strong push up to $56,000 last week has begun the week with further gains on Monday. The world's most popular crypto-asset has its sights on a new all-time high. Although a resistance appeared to have been building, with the price holding, this could be crossed again soon after the steady increase in the last few weeks.

[Update: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated the price of Bitcoin due to a currency conversion error.]

Gadgets360's cryptocurrency price tracker suggests that altcoins aren't making big moves like Bitcoin has. Ether's valuation continued to remain more or less the same in the last 24 hours with a minor 0.73 percent climb. The second most-valued cryptocurrency's began the week at a valuation of Rs. 2,75,960 (roughly $3,698) after having a fair climb last week. The Ethereum-based coin is yet to witness a bullish rally as Bitcoin has, but values have been in the green mostly, in recent weeks.

Further down in the pecking order of popular crypto-coins, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot and Uniswap have all had a rough starts to the week, while Dogecoin value continues to slip up too. DOGE, after a sharp surge early last week saw a dip of 3.95 percent to trade at Rs. 18.45 (roughly $0.24). Meanwhile, 'Doge-killer" Shiba Inu continues to climb with a 1.92 percent rise, at the time of writing.

"Over the past 24 hours, the crypto markets have experienced steady growth. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap - Bitcoin continuing its massive rally and is eyeing a profitable session in the next 24 hours. Traders should watch the markets closely as the RSI is at 62 and the fear and greed index is at 71," states the CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, Edul Patel.

Last month, China imposed a blanket ban on trading and mining of crypto-assets, with the country's central bank promising to purge ‘illegal' cryptocurrency activities. The country has now gone on and added cryptocurrency mining to a draft list of industries in which investment (both foreign and local) is restricted or prohibited.

On the flip side, American investment banking giants JP Morgan have written a note to investors stating that Bitcoin could be a better hedge against inflation than gold.

Bitcoin backers have asserted for some time now that cryptocurrency promises better and quicker returns than gold and many people to prefer it as a store of value. That said, there has been a resistance to the switch, given Bitcoins volatility and a lack of a clear growth trajectory.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List
No Time to Die Box Office Shoots Past $300 Million as Bond Film Opens in the US
Elon Musk Says First Berlin Tesla Cars Could Come as Early as November

Related Stories

Bitcoin Crosses $56,000 to Start the Week as Altcoins Struggle to Register Gains
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  2. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  3. OnePlus 9RT Specifications Teased Ahead of October 13 Launch
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top Electronics Offers
  5. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  6. SpaceX Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  10. OnePlus 9RT Price, Specifications, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2T Launch Set for October 19, Now Expected to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  2. Eternals Final Trailer Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
  3. Gaming Time Limit Loopholes Should Be Closed, China State Media Says
  4. Redmi K50 Pro+ Specifications Tipped, Said to Come With Snapdragon 898 SoC
  5. Elon Musk Says First Berlin Tesla Cars Could Come as Early as November
  6. Bitcoin Crosses $56,000 to Start the Week as Altcoins Struggle to Register Gains
  7. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Shares '3+7' Advice as He Turns 37
  8. No Time to Die Box Office Shoots Past $300 Million as Bond Film Opens in the US
  9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price, Renders, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch; May Sport Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Bakkt Inks Deal with Google Use Cryptocurrency for Real Time Transactions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com