Technology News
loading

Bitcoin’s Biggest Network Update in Years Improves Privacy and Scalability, Introduces Smart Contracts

The Taproot upgrade brings smart contracts to the protocol.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 15 November 2021 16:06 IST
Bitcoin’s Biggest Network Update in Years Improves Privacy and Scalability, Introduces Smart Contracts

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Karolina Grabowska

Developers can now choose to integrate new features with the Bitcoin network

Highlights
  • Taproot makes Bitcoin transactions cheaper and more secure
  • Sending to Taproot addresses will help save on transaction fees
  • Taproot will improve BTC smart contracts while improving scale

The Bitcoin network has just seen a major tech update named Taproot, which is the network's biggest update since 2017. The new update was activated on November 14 and will allow developers to integrate new features enabling improvements of privacy, scalability, and security on the Bitcoin network. The upgrade has been anticipated since June when over 90 percent of miners chose to "signal" their support. A waiting period was then initiated between the lock-in and the activation date. This period has given the node operators the time required to upgrade to the latest version of Bitcoin Core, 21.1 — the version that contains the merged code for Taproot.

The update is the first major upgrade to the network's code since Segregated Witness or SegWit (that was introduced in 2017), which tackled issues pertaining to the scalability of the network. Taproot, which has seen universal support from the community since its ideation, is a coming together of a number of technical improvements over the years rolled into one major upgrade.

One of the major properties of the Taproot update is the introduction of Schnorr signatures, allowing more complex transactions on the Bitcoin network to be made. Until now, the cryptographic framework used by the Bitcoin network was ECDSA, short for Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm, with users signing a transaction using their private key to approve it. Taproot uses the Schnorr scheme which is faster and smaller than ECDSA, with linear signatures.

With the new upgrade, transactions from multi-signature wallets would look like any other transaction, enhancing the privacy and security of transactions. This will eventually pave the way for smart contracts to be made, ending the need for middlemen and bringing Bitcoin's network up to speed with the likes of Ethereum that inherently enables smart contracts.

While Taproot's potential is immense, it will be some time before the upgrade takes effect fully. Users will also be unable to send or receive the new transactions until the Bitcoin wallet they are using supports it. This could take a while as most wallets do not support it at the moment. Bitcoin's last major upgrade, SegWit, took almost two years to reach adoption levels of 50 percent.

A Coindesk report points out that, so far, only a little more than half of the known Bitcoin nodes are signalling support for the upgrade. The rest are still on the older build of the software, which means they will not yet be able to enforce the new rules of Taproot — at least, not until they upgrade to Bitcoin Core 21.1.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Lightning network, blockchain, taproot, smart contracts
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Reportedly Testing Adding Moderator to Live Videos; Stories May Soon Get Like Button

Related Stories

Bitcoin’s Biggest Network Update in Years Improves Privacy and Scalability, Introduces Smart Contracts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. Dhamaka, Red Notice, Tiger King 2, and More on Netflix India in November
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Hands-On Image
  4. My Favourite Cryptos for 2022: Bitcoin, NFTs, and More
  5. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Airtel Offering Additional 500MB Daily Data With Rs. 249 Prepaid Plan
  8. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Moto G31 Alleged Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin’s Biggest Network Update in Years Improves Privacy and Scalability, Introduces Smart Contracts
  3. Instagram Reportedly Testing Adding Moderator to Live Videos; Stories May Soon Get Like Button
  4. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Get Ghost Calling Bug Fix Through Latest Google App
  5. Airtel Rs. 249 Pack Now Offers 500MB Daily Data Additional Benefit: All Details
  6. No Time to Die Box Office Crosses $700 Million, Set to Become Hollywood’s Biggest Movie During COVID-19
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Leaked Images Show Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras, Specifications Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Leaked Hands-On Image
  9. Realme Set to Enter High-End Smartphone Market, Plans to Launch Phones Over $800
  10. IBM Says Its Quantum Computing Chip Could Beat Standard Chips in 2 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com