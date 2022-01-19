Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Mining Firm Rhodium Set for Crypto Sector's First IPO, to Offer Over 7 Million Shares

Using its proprietary tech and liquid cooling technology, Rhodium aims to self-mine Bitcoin and turn the process cost-efficient and sustainable.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 19 January 2022 17:26 IST
Bitcoin Mining Firm Rhodium Set for Crypto Sector's First IPO, to Offer Over 7 Million Shares

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Texas is emerging as a Bitcoin mining hub in the US, while also facing troubles with electricity supply

Highlights
  • Rhodium uses mining power capacity of 125MW
  • It expects to be able to develop extra capacity of 225MW
  • Shares to be priced between $12–$14

Rhodium Enterprises, a Texas, US-based Bitcoin mining firm, has planned the first initial public offering (IPO) from the overall crypto sector. An IPO is an act of offering stocks of a company on a public exchange for the first time. Rhodium plans to offer 7.69 million shares at $12–$14 (roughly Rs. 893–Rs. 1,041) each in its IPO. The firm aims to raise $100 million (roughly Rs. 744 crore) with this IPO to facilitate its future plans.

Rhodium uses proprietary tech and liquid cooling technology to self-mine Bitcoin, aiming to turn the process cost-efficient and sustainable.

In a filing with US' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company uses mining power capacity of 125MW in its mining site in Texas.

After the IPO, the firm plans on establishing a second mining site in Texas, expecting to be able to develop 225MW of additional Bitcoin mining capacity, a report by CoinTelegraph said.

The development comes at a time Texas is emerging as a Bitcoin mining hub in the US, while also facing troubles with the disrupted electricity supply.

The state offers a 10-year tax abatement, sales tax credits, and state-sponsored workforce training to crypto miners, attracting more of them, a report by Data Center Dynamics said.

As mining activities picked up speed in Texas, its electricity board found itself towards the receiving end of criticism for mismanaging power supply, leading to blackouts and no heat for days to sustain the winter. Hundreds of people had lost their lives during this time due to lack of heat and shortage of food.

Texas' grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has foreseen a five-fold increment in energy loads. In the next two years, by 2023, ERCOT predicts that it would have to produce at least up to 5,000MW more electricity to support crypto mining and data centres.

Complex proof of work algorithms are needed to be solved on advanced computers for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin to be mined. Since these computers need to be supplied with power constantly, they end up gobbling tonnes of energy.

This week itself, residents of Georgia's Svaneti town have reportedly been made to pledge a holy oath against indulging in crypto mining. The decision comes in the backdrop of power crisis impacting the region.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Mining, Bitcoin, IPO, Rhodium, Rhodium IPO
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Headset Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

Bitcoin Mining Firm Rhodium Set for Crypto Sector's First IPO, to Offer Over 7 Million Shares
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  5. Kodak Launches Car, Home Magnetic Wireless Chargers for iPhone in India
  6. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  8. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Get Annual Plans in India: All Details
  9. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  10. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Kevin O'Leary Believes Bitcoin Mining Will See Boom in Institutional Investment in Coming Years
  2. Bitcoin Mining Firm Rhodium Set for Crypto Sector's First IPO, to Offer Over 7 Million Shares
  3. Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Headset Launched in India: All Details
  4. Microsoft Acquires Activision Blizzard: 5 Reasons Why This Is the Company’s Biggest Deal Ever
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series May Sport Triple Rear Cameras, Leaked Renders Show
  6. Intel Set to Launch Energy-Efficient Chip for Bitcoin Mining at ISSCC on February 23
  7. Severance Trailer: Adam Scott Wipes His Memories in Ben Stiller-Directed Apple TV+ Series Out February 18
  8. Redmi Note 11 Alleged Codenames for Global Markets Tip Five Models in Upcoming Lineup
  9. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Annual Plans Launched in India and Few Other Countries
  10. Garmin Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch With Voice Assistance Support, Health Snapshot Tool Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com