Bitcoin Is 'Mathematical Purity', Can't Be Copied: Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

Steve Wozniak said the financial system based on the US dollar is “like an artificial system” and not based on "science and math, and logic".

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 October 2021 13:08 IST
Apple co-founder said cryptocurrency holds a lot of promise

  • Wozniak compared Bitcoin to US dollar
  • He said unlike fiat, Bitcoin is not controlled by a single entity
  • But conceded that he doesn't see the anonymity part as a good thing

More tech entrepreneurs and innovators every day are throwing their weight behind cryptocurrency. Steve Wozniak, a computer scientist and programmer, who co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs, has endorsed cryptocurrency, saying crypto has “an awful lot of promise” through blockchain technology. He also said that Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, is “just mathematically pure” and impossible to copy. Comparing it with the US dollar, he said the governments get power from the transactions that pass through them for observation and taxation.

Talking to Yahoo! Finance, the programmer behind the first Apple computer said there's some anonymity about Bitcoin and other crypto coins, but they are not controlled by a single entity as the US dollar. "Bitcoin doesn't even have a creator that we know of, it isn't run by some company, it's just mathematically pure, and I believe nature over humans always," he added. However, Wozniak conceded that he doesn't see the anonymity part as a good thing. "You should be able to stand up and say I did this transaction," he said.

Wozniak, popularly known as just 'Woz', said the financial system based on the US dollar is “like an artificial system” to him and not based on "science and math and logic and computer programming". "Look at the US dollar, the government can just create new dollars and borrow; it's like you never have it fixed, like Bitcoin," he said. "Bitcoin is mathematics, mathematical purity. There can never be another Bitcoin created."

In September, Wozniak had said he was setting up a private space company with Ripcord Co-Founder Alex Fielding and the new company would be “unlike the others". The company will be called Privateer Space and its mission is to keep space accessible to all humankind. His announcement follows billionaire entrepreneurs like Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk attempting to open up space to private players for tourism.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

