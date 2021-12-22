James Howells, a 36-year-old man from the UK has hired data experts associated with NASA to help him find an old hard drive that contains 7,500 Bitcoin tokens worth 340 million GBP (Great Britain Pound) or roughly Rs. 3,404 crore. In 2013, a former partner of Howells had accidentally tossed the hard drive into the trash. Howells is trying to recover his Bitcoin tokens which could turn around his fortune and could make him an overnight billionaire.

The resident of South Wales has approached Ontrack, a company that helped NASA find a hard drive from the Columbia space shuttle after it crashed to Earth in 2003.

At the time, Minneapolis, US-based Ontrack had managed to recover 99 percent of the data - despite the hard drive being found in a dried-up lakebed six months after the incident.

As per a report by news portal Mirror, Ontrack believes there are about 90 percent chances that Howell's Bitcoin data could be obtained if the hard drive has not cracked.

“I have put together a full consortium of experts in the field to refute all of the claims that the council has said it has concerns over. I've spoken to data recovery experts who have worked with NASA on the Columbia space shuttle disaster,” a report by The Sun quoted Howells as saying.

Presently, this search mission has encountered snags from the authorities of Newport, Wales that are not permitting Howells to comb through the rubbish tip in the area.

Howells has also offered a quarter of any fortune found to the Wales authorities, despite which the permissions have not come through as yet.

Bitcoin is the oldest and the most-valued crypto asset by market valuation which is $930,586,172,063 (roughly Rs. 70,33,370 crore) as per CoinMarketCap

Presently, each token of Bitcoin is trading at $49,255 (roughly Rs. 37.2 lakh) on international exchanges.

Google Podcasts, Spotify, Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.