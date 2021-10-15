Technology News
Cryptocurrency: US SEC May Approve Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Very Soon, Hints Tweet

The US SEC's investor education office has caused a stir among crypto fans with a tweet that hints at Bitcoin Futures ETF approval.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 15 October 2021 16:31 IST
Bitcoin price saw a notable hike after reports of Bitcoin futures ETFs surfaced

Highlights
  • US SEC likely to approve a Bitcoin Futures ETF soon
  • Bitcoin Futures ETFs likely to begin trading by month-end
  • Bitcoin price spikes to six-month high following SEC tweet

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is poised to allow the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to begin trading sometime next week. While the US regulator has not explicitly stated so in a statement or a press release just yet, it did put out a tweet through its investor education account that says, "Before investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts, make sure you carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits."

The tweet also added a link to an SEC bulletin from June which states that "investors should understand that Bitcoin, including gaining exposure through the Bitcoin futures market, is a highly speculative investment."

The tweet does not specify ETFs but cryptocurrency enthusiasts have read into it as a hint that the SEC would approve bitcoin-backed futures ETFs, that will invest in Bitcoin-based futures contracts instead of the cryptocurrency itself.

In a separate report by Bloomberg, published hours after the SEC tweet, it was stated that the SEC is unlikely to block a Bitcoin futures ETF, barring a last-minute reversal, which would clear the way for one to begin trading as soon as next week, peaking enthusiasm among investors.

What are Bitcoin futures ETF?

Exchange-traded funds or ETFs in the crypto world are essentially a portfolio of cryptocurrency tokens that track the value of a crypto-asset (in this case, Bitcoin) and trade on share market exchanges rather than cryptocurrency exchanges. They allow investors to invest in a crypto asset without having to go through a cryptocurrency exchange.

So, the price of one share of the exchange-traded fund fluctuates with the price of Bitcoin. If Bitcoin increases in value, so do the ETF, and vice versa. Bitcoin futures ETFs are different from Bitcoin ETFs as they are based on futures contracts and are filed under mutual fund rules.

A surge in demand for Bitcoin futures contracts is also anticipated, with exchanges in the US planning to raise the limit on the number of Bitcoin futures contacts a single firm can hold.

The price of Bitcoin, meanwhile, briefly surpassed $60,000 (roughly Rs. 45,18,378) for the first time over six months on Friday, following reports that a Bitcoin futures ETF would be approved.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Futures, Bitcoin Futures ET, Gary Gensler
