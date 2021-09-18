Technology News
loading

Bitcoin's Anonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto's First-Ever Statue Unveiled in Budapest

Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto's statue is a bust of a person with the face showing minimal features owning to the creator's anonymity.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 September 2021 13:07 IST
Bitcoin's Anonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto's First-Ever Statue Unveiled in Budapest

Photo Credit: Reddit/ Quexedrone

Bitcoin creator's real identity has been speculated several times but was never confirmed

Highlights
  • Bitcoin was made public in 2009
  • Its creator has remained anonymous
  • Satoshi Nakamoto is likely a pseudonym

Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto's first statue was unveiled in Budapest, Hungary this Thursday. Although the legendary creator's identity is still a mystery to the world, the bronze statue acknowledges the immense contribution to the disruption of traditional currency. It has been put on display at Graphishop Park, Budapest. The sculpture is the bust of a person wearing a hoodie that has the Bitcoin (BTC) logo engraved on it. The face has been sculpted with vague features to represent Satoshi Nakamoto's anonymity. A video features a crowd of people surrounding the statue and clicking photos and videos during the ceremony.

The unveiling ceremony saw the presence of Andras Gyorfi, the co-founder of the "Statue of Satoshi" project and editor of crypto news site Kripto Akademia, and Debreczeni Barnabas, CEO of Hungarian crypto exchange Shinrai. Both of them addressed the crowd at the ceremony.

Before the bronze statue was unveiled, Gyorfi said, "Whoever he or she was, Bitcoin creates value, and especially the technology behind Bitcoin, blockchain, creates value."

According to a report by Cointelegraph, Barnabas said, "Satoshi Nakamoto has created an independent money free of any middlemen that empowered people with financial sovereignty... We have erected this statue to remind ourselves courage is virtue. We need to keep on dreaming big."

The "Statue of Satoshi" project was first announced in May. It was backed by Coin, Kripto Akademia, the Blockchain Hungary Association, and Blockchain Budapest. Sculptors Gergely Reka and Tamas Gilly intentionally gave a mirror-like sheen to the statue's face. Perhaps, their purpose was to represent the idea that "we are all Satoshi".

Reports suggest that the statue will be placed in the park near the sculptures of notable figures like Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Users are already gushing about the event. Some have started worshipping the Bitcoin creator in many ways.

"It is a cult," read one of the comments

This person, @Phil55293718, made a joke that reflects how Bitcoin is perceived.

Speculation about Satoshi Nakamoto's identity and appearance remains a puzzle to many, but the anonymity hasn't tampered with the fame. Bitcoin price in India was Rs. 38,03,883 at the time of publishing this story.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency
PayPal Allows UK Customers to Trade in Cryptocurrencies via Its Platform
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Work With Global Regulators on Data Security Amid China Scrutiny

Related Stories

Bitcoin's Anonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto's First-Ever Statue Unveiled in Budapest
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi 10 Prime Review: Prime Candidate?
  5. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  6. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Price in India, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 12 Features, Lists Oppo, OnePlus Phones Getting Update
  9. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  10. Marshall Motif ANC, Minor III True Wireless Earphones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Two Spacetech Startups Get Access to ISRO Facilities, Expertise to Test Rocket Systems
  2. iQoo Z5 Price in India Leaks, Launch Tipped for September End
  3. Elon Musk Says Next SpaceX Mission Will Have Free Wi-Fi, Food Warmer
  4. Google Abused Android Dominance, Shows Indian Antitrust Probe Report
  5. Google TV Plans to Add Free, Ad-Supported Live TV Channels: Report
  6. Inspiration4 in Space: What Life Is Like Aboard the SpaceX Dragon Capsule
  7. Chinese Astronauts Return Safely to Earth After 90-Day Space Station Mission
  8. Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Work With Global Regulators on Data Security Amid China Scrutiny
  9. Bitcoin's Anonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto's First-Ever Statue Unveiled in Budapest
  10. PayPal Allows UK Customers to Trade in Cryptocurrencies via Its Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com