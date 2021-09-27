The cryptocurrency market has risen again and Bitcoin rallied strongly on Sunday after seeing a sharp drop in price on Friday and Saturday, following news of a crackdown on crypto in China. Over the weekend, many leading cryptocurrencies bounced back on Sunday, after spending most of Saturday in the doldrums, and on Monday, September 27 Bitcoin opened with a minor spike of 2.93 percent. The world's most valued cryptocurrency is presently trading at Rs. 34,73,734 ($47,103). It was not the only cryptocurrency to see this kind of a bounce-back either, as confidence in the market returned.

Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency is trading at Rs. 2,47,293 (roughly $3,353) as we write this. Last Friday on September 24, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency also saw a drop, but the losses are being recouped by the 24-hour exchange value spike of 9.39 percent.

Given the fresh statistics, analysts feel this would be a positive week for crypto investors.

“The past 24 hours witnessed the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation going past the $1.96 trillion (Rs. 1,44,54,277 crores) mark. With this increase, the total traded volumes went more than 8.5 percent higher. It indicated that the outlook for the week is positive. Bitcoin's dominance increased marginally and now stands over 42.5 percent,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of crypto-investment platform Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

As per the Gadgets 360 crypto-tracker, Ripple, Polkadot, Uniswap, and Litecoin are among other cryptocurrencies which rallied ahead in terms of exchange values.

On the other hand, Dogecoin, Tether, and Cardano – all of which witnessed hikes and dips in exchange rates last week, opened with minor drops today.

This week, cryptocurrencies are expected to witness some interesting fluctuations in the backdrop of China's ban.

China has warned all crypto investors and traders that if found indulging in "illegal financial activities", they will be treated as criminals, and will be prosecuted.

According to data from Bybt, a cryptocurrency trading and information platform, over $418 million (roughly Rs. 3,085 crores) were wiped off the market while more than $326 million (roughly Rs. 2,406 crores) were liquidated by 80,563 traders on September 25. The initial panic paved way for the market stability at the time.

