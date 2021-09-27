Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Rise Again After Chinese Crypto Crackdown Caused Dip

After China’s crackdown on crypto caused a sharp dip, top tokens like Bitcoin and Ether rallied again on Sunday.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 27 September 2021 11:25 IST
Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Rise Again After Chinese Crypto Crackdown Caused Dip

Major cryptocurrenies have witnessed price hikes at the starting of this week

Highlights
  • Bitcoin price has risen by over one percent
  • Ether price is up by nearly ten percent
  • Dogecoin and Cardano struggling to revive post China’s crypto-crackdown

The cryptocurrency market has risen again and Bitcoin rallied strongly on Sunday after seeing a sharp drop in price on Friday and Saturday, following news of a crackdown on crypto in China. Over the weekend, many leading cryptocurrencies bounced back on Sunday, after spending most of Saturday in the doldrums, and on Monday, September 27 Bitcoin opened with a minor spike of 2.93 percent. The world's most valued cryptocurrency is presently trading at Rs. 34,73,734 ($47,103). It was not the only cryptocurrency to see this kind of a bounce-back either, as confidence in the market returned.

Ether (ETH) cryptocurrency is trading at Rs. 2,47,293 (roughly $3,353) as we write this. Last Friday on September 24, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency also saw a drop, but the losses are being recouped by the 24-hour exchange value spike of 9.39 percent.

Given the fresh statistics, analysts feel this would be a positive week for crypto investors.

“The past 24 hours witnessed the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation going past the $1.96 trillion (Rs. 1,44,54,277 crores) mark. With this increase, the total traded volumes went more than 8.5 percent higher. It indicated that the outlook for the week is positive. Bitcoin's dominance increased marginally and now stands over 42.5 percent,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of crypto-investment platform Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

As per the Gadgets 360 crypto-tracker, Ripple, Polkadot, Uniswap, and Litecoin are among other cryptocurrencies which rallied ahead in terms of exchange values.

On the other hand, Dogecoin, Tether, and Cardano – all of which witnessed hikes and dips in exchange rates last week, opened with minor drops today.

This week, cryptocurrencies are expected to witness some interesting fluctuations in the backdrop of China's ban.

China has warned all crypto investors and traders that if found indulging in "illegal financial activities", they will be treated as criminals, and will be prosecuted.

According to data from Bybt, a cryptocurrency trading and information platform, over $418 million (roughly Rs. 3,085 crores) were wiped off the market while more than $326 million (roughly Rs. 2,406 crores) were liquidated by 80,563 traders on September 25. The initial panic paved way for the market stability at the time.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency News, Cryptocurrency Price, Cryptocurrency Market, Cryptocurrency Price in India, Cryptocurrency Exchange, Bitcoin Exchange, Bitcoin Prices, Bitcoin Price in India, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Market, Cryptocurrency List
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Poco C31 India Launch Set for September 30, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Oppo Watch Free With an AMOLED Display, More Than 100 Sports Modes Launched

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Rise Again After Chinese Crypto Crackdown Caused Dip
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Unveils Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ First Look at TUDUM
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 3
  3. NASA Leveraging Augmented Reality To Help Astronauts Repair ISS Tools
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Kena Bridge of Spirits Review: A Game You’ve Played Before
  7. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Poco C31 Smartphone Is Launching in India on September 30
  10. TUDUM Netflix — All the Trailers and Biggest Announcements
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Dates Revised to Rival Amazon, Will Go Live From October 3 to October 10
  2. Oppo A-Series Phone to Launch October 1, A55 4G Model Expected
  3. Oppo Watch Free With an AMOLED Display, More Than 100 Sports Modes Launched
  4. Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Rise Again After Chinese Crypto Crackdown Caused Dip
  5. Poco C31 India Launch Set for September 30, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. Oppo K9 Pro With 64-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, 60W Super Flash Charge Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. The Last of Us First Look Stars HBO Series Leads Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey
  8. Google Said to Slash Amount it Keeps from Sales on its Cloud Marketplace
  9. CBSE Board Exam Results Being Secured Using Blockchain Technology
  10. Oppo K9 Pro Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com