Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Among Majority of Cryptocurrencies to Open Last Day of 2021 With Gains, Only Few See Dips

Industry experts say Bitcoin's gains signal the upcoming growth of altcoins. Bitcoin is trading at $47,209 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) on international exchanges.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 31 December 2021 11:18 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Among Majority of Cryptocurrencies to Open Last Day of 2021 With Gains, Only Few See Dips

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Excluding a few cryptocurrencies, majority registered gains on the last day of 2021

Highlights
  • UniSwap, Litecoin, and Chainlink also registered gains
  • TRON, IOTA, and EOS lost values with Tether and USD Coin
  • Analysists predict growth of altcoins in coming days

Stepping into the last day of the year 2021, the crypto charts looked healthy and bathed in green. Bitcoin, with a gain of 0.73 percent, kept its trading value at $51,007 (roughly Rs. 37.9 lakh) as per Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. On international exchanges such as CoinMarketCap as well as Binance, the world's oldest cryptocurrency is trading at around $47,209 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) per token. The recent days have been rough for Bitcoin that dropped from its all-time high of $69,000 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh) last month and has struggled to maintain even gradual growth since.

Ether followed Bitcoin to register a gain of 1.61 percent. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, each Ether token is presently trading at $4,060 (roughly Rs. 3,01,877).

Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are among other popular cryptocurrencies that registered gains along with Bitcoin and Ether.

A small bunch of coins like Tether, USD Coin, and Bitcoin Cash failed to pump up and witnessed losses on the last day of 2021.

Industry experts have predicted that as Bitcoin strengthens its dominance with small but continuous gains, altcoins will witness growth in the near future.

“The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, stayed above the $47,000 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh) mark and Ether hovered above $3,700 (roughly Rs. 2.75 lakh). Most of the top altcoins remained range-bound following the cues from the two largest cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin dominance signals that the altcoins could likely have a better session over the coming days,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The year 2021 emerged as a milestone for the crypto space.

El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in September, validating the crypto space in a significant manner.

The very first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) was launched at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in October, which had pushed Bitcoin price to a new all-time high.

This year, crypto-related companies also managed to gather more than $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,27,617 crore) from venture capital funds, quadrupling from 2018.

Industries backed and based on cryptocurrencies have witnessed a major global explosion, making the space “too large to ignore”, a report by the Bank of America (BofA) said earlier this year.

Mergers and acquisitions in the crypto space have also spiked from $940 million (roughly Rs. 7,025 crores) in 2020 to $4.2 billion (Rs. 31,390 crores) in 2021, the BoFA's report shows.

In the US, cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin also gained adoption as payment options for day-to-day purchases like movie tickets and gift cards.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Either, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
AMD's $35-Billion Deal for Xilinx Now Expected to Close in 2022
Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Login Failed’ Error Resolved, Krafton Asks Players to Login Again

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Among Majority of Cryptocurrencies to Open Last Day of 2021 With Gains, Only Few See Dips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date Tipped by Official-Looking Teaser Video
  2. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Price in India Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  4. Vivo V23e 5G Price in India, Launch Schedule Tipped
  5. From Gehraiyaan to Return to Hogwarts: What to Watch in January on OTT
  6. Swiggy, Zomato Orders May Become Costlier Due to GST Update
  7. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  10. Realme GT 2 Pro Variants Revealed as Pre-Launch Sale Begins in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India ‘Login Failed’ Error Resolved, Krafton Asks Players to Login Again
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Among Majority of Cryptocurrencies to Open Last Day of 2021 With Gains, Only Few See Dips
  3. AMD's $35-Billion Deal for Xilinx Now Expected to Close in 2022
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Official-Looking Teaser Video Tips Launch Date, Design
  5. New Year’s Eve 2021 Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle, Virtual Confetti Celebrations
  6. Huawei Says 2021 Revenues Down Almost 30 Percent Due to US Sanctions, Sees Challenges Ahead
  7. Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Note 10 Series to Get Stable One UI 4: Report
  8. Tesla Recalls Nearly Half a Million Model 3, Model S Cars Over Safety Issues
  9. Food Ordering via Swiggy, Zomato May Become Costlier Due to New GST Norms Taking Effect on Jan 1
  10. Elon Musk Suspects Computer Scientist Nick Szabo to Be Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com