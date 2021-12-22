Technology News
loading

Crypto Charts in Green Reflect Festive Spirit as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Jumps

Crypto’s current muted trading activity is not an indication of the industry’s lack thereof but a sign of the maturing sector, say industry experts.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 22 December 2021 11:31 IST
Crypto Charts in Green Reflect Festive Spirit as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Jumps

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

The crypto sector is maturing, analysts believe

Highlights
  • Bitcoin price remains around $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.7 lakh)
  • Ether, Tether, and USD Coin are among few cryptos to see dips
  • Industry experts advise investors to not worry

Closer to Christmas, the crypto market seems to be moving towards a quick recovery after days of constant dips. With a gain of 0.80 percent, Bitcoin is trading at $51,484 (roughly Rs. 38.8 lakh) per token on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. In recent days, Bitcoin's low-laying values have been hovering around the mark of $50,000 (roughly Rs. 37.7 lakh) in India. On international exchanges such as CoinMarketCap, the world's oldest cryptocurrency is valued at $ 49,255 (roughly Rs. 37.2 lakh).

Majority altcoins including Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Polygon among others also registered significant gains ahead of the festival.

Ether on the other hand, ended up on the negative side of the market fluctuation. As per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, the second-most valued cryptocurrency is trading at $4,230 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh) per token. Ether registered a minor loss of 0.47 percent to stay around $4,000 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh).

Only a bunch of cryptocurrencies including Tether, USD Coin, and Bitcoin SV stood with Ether on the dipped end of the scale.

The changes in the market sentiment come in the backdrop of digital asset funds hitting a record $142 million (roughly Rs. 1,073 crore) in outflows. Due to a rather flat market momentum in recent days, the investor confidence on the crypto market had lowered.

“As a nascent industry carving the future of finance and innovation, crypto's current muted trading activity is not an indication of the industry's lack thereof but a sign of the maturing sector,” Indian exchange CoinDCX told Gadgets 360.

On a global level, crypto-related firms collectively raised more than $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,27,617 crore) from venture capital firms in 2021, making it the highest collection so far. In 2018, the same number was $8 billion (roughly Rs. 60,704 crore).

The crypto space also seems to be expanding in India now that the proposal to ban private cryptocurrencies has been withheld from reaching the Parliament for now.

Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch Kuber and UnoCoin have added more crypto assets and features on their platforms to rope in more investors.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Prices
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Model Y Receives Top Safety Pick+ Designation From Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Group
Moto G Stylus (2022) Price in India, Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Debut in June 2022

Related Stories

Crypto Charts in Green Reflect Festive Spirit as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Jumps
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  2. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  3. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Design Tipped by Concept Renders Ahead of January Launch
  5. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  6. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  7. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  8. iPad Pro 2022 Leaked Renders Tip Notched Display, Triple Cameras
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Realme TechLife Handheld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Review
#Latest Stories
  1. LG DualUp Monitor, LG UltraFine Display for Creative Professionals and Programmers Unveiled Ahead of CES
  2. Twitter Amplifies Politically Right-Leaning Tweets More, Study Says
  3. Crypto Charts in Green Reflect Festive Spirit as Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Jumps
  4. Moto G Stylus (2022) Price in India, Renders, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Debut in June 2022
  5. Tesla Model Y Receives Top Safety Pick+ Designation From Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Group
  6. Blackberry Rides Strong Cybersecurity, IoT Demand to Beat Q3 Revenue Estimates
  7. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Date Is January 4, Reconfirmed to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Concept Video Renders Show 4 Colour Options, Rear Camera Module, More
  9. Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilised Egg in Rare Discovery
  10. Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Mock Web3, Criticise Involvement of Venture Capital Firms Like Andreessen Horowitz
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com