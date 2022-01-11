Technology News
Crypto Price Chart Turns Red as Bitcoin, Ether, Majority Altcoins Tumble in Value

Industry experts have called the coming days “crucial” for the crypto sector given the slow movement that has kept markets low in recent days.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 11 January 2022 11:55 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $42,000 (roughly Rs. 31.2 lakh) on international exchanges

Highlights
  • Tether, Ripple, and USD Coin have also registered losses
  • Dash and Augur among gainers
  • Crypto market fell on January 6 and hasn’t recovered since

In continuation of registering dips, the value of Bitcoin further dropped by 0.38 percent on Tuesday, January 11. The world's oldest cryptocurrency is presently trading at $45,884 (roughly Rs. 33.9 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. On international exchanges like CoinMarketCap and Binance, Bitcoin saw its losses-ridden price down to around $42,000 (roughly Rs. 31.2 lakh). This marks the fifth day of Bitcoin trading below the mark of $45,000 (roughly Rs. 33.2 lakh) on a global level.

Along with Bitcoin, Ether also failed to show any recovery from value loss. With a dip of 2.39 percent, each Ether token is currently trading at $3,388 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh), as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker

On January 6, the overall crypto market plunged after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it could pre-pone its timetable for raising interest rates and implement it somewhere around mid-March. Since then, Bitcoin and Ether that dropped by 9 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, have shown little or no improvement in price.

A majority of other altcoins including Tether, USD Coin, Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu also remain affected by losses.

Polygon along with some comparatively lesser-known cryptocurrencies like Iota, Cosmos, Dash, and Augur managed to add a touch of green to the price chart with marginal gains.

Industry experts have called the next few days crucial for the crypto market.

“The latest fall in Bitcoin price is due to sharp sell-offs being ensured with the US central bank hiking the interest rates. This is sending investors to bonds and other conservative assets. The coming days are crucial as the market participants are anxious to wonder when this breakdown ends,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of crypto investment firm Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

At a time the market is already reeling under pressure, several nations are having to shut down crypto mining due to lack of electricity there.

Iran, Irkutsk (Russia), and Kosovo are some places that have begun cracking down on crypto miners.

This disruption in crypto mining is affecting a number of new coins coming into circulation, adding to the pressure on the crypto sector.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Cardano, Ripple, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, USD Coin, Polkadot, Polygon, Iota, Dash, Augur
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
