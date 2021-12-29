Technology News
Crypto Charts Reflect Major Fluctuations as Bitcoin, Ether Register Losses; Only a Few See Gains

The total crypto market cap has decreased by seven percent, taking it to $2.25 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,68,42,950 crore) in the last 24 hours.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 29 December 2021 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Industry analysts predict a range-bound movement of majority cryptocurrencies in coming days

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu continue loss streak
  • Polygon and Uniswap have registered gains
  • Crypto space dealing with a rough patch around year-end

Inching closer to the end of 2021, the crypto market performance has been full of mixed signals. Bitcoin, for instance, dropped in value by 2.03 percent on Wednesday, December 29. On the Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, each crypto token of Bitcoin is trading at $51,794 (roughly Rs. 38.6 lakh). In the past few days, Bitcoin prices had been hovering around $53,000 (roughly Rs. 39.5 lakh) in India, a value that has clearly dipped. On international exchanges such as Binance and CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $50,212 (roughly Rs. 37.5 lakh) today.

Ether also followed Bitcoin on a weak trail by registering a loss of 2.32 percent. Each Ether token is presently trading at $4,108 (roughly Rs. 3,07,000), according to Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. This is the first time in days that Ether values dipped below the mark of $4,200 (roughly Rs. 3,13,666), impacted by the year-ender market movement.

Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Dogecoin, as well as Shiba Inu among a majority of other popular cryptocurrencies stepped into the third last day of 2021 bearing losses.

Only a few cryptocurrencies including Tether, USD Coin, Polygon, and Uniswap managed to move upwards with marginal value changes.

The global crypto market has been hit by a rough patch around the year-end. The total market capitalisation has also decreased by seven percent, taking it to $2.25 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,68,42,950 crore) in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.

Industry analysts have predicted a range-bound movement of majority cryptocurrencies for the days to come.

Meanwhile, the crypto space maintains its popularity in India. A recent report, CoinSwitch Kuber said that out of its growing user base of over 14 million Indians, most users are young and 15 percent are women.

With the global expansion of the crypto culture, several nations are taking measures to tighten the noose around crypto-related cyber-crimes.

UAE has passed reformed laws, entailing prison time of up to five years as well as a penalty up to AED 1 million (roughly Rs. 2 crore) for crypto scammers.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Price
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
PUBG: New State Anti-Cheat Update to Target Gamers Who ‘Intentionally’ Play With Cheaters, Says Krafton
Oppo Find X5 Pro (Oppo Find X4 Pro) Renders Leak Online; Tipped to Debut by March 2022

