After recent days of a major plunge, Bitcoin is beginning to get back up. With a gain of 1.14 percent, the world's oldest cryptocurrency opened Thursday, December 2 trading at $59,987 (roughly Rs. 45 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. Meanwhile, on international exchanges such as CoinMarketCap and Binance, Bitcoin is trading around $56,400 (roughly Rs. 42 lakh). Despite Bitcoin registering marginal gains, the cryptocurrency seems to be inching its way back towards its all-time high of $68,000 (roughly Rs. 51 lakh).

Breaking the usual pattern, Ether did not follow Bitcoin in registering gains. Ether is presently trading at $4,828 (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh) with a drop of 2.13 percent in its value, according to the Gadgets 360 crypto price tracker.

Among popular altcoins, only a few managed to register opening gains today. Among them are Tether, USDCoin, and Polygon.

Other popular crypto tokens including Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Dogecoin, and Shibu Inu opened the day with losses.

The market momentum has remained fluctuating with minimal gains and losses for majority tokens in recent days. With noises and opinions around crypto advertisements becoming louder, it would be interesting to see how the market reacts to it.

In other crypto news, Meta, the rebranded umbrella group of Facebook and Instagram has decided to allow companies to run crypto-promoting advertisements on its platforms. The company has decided to let crypto advertisers like exchange platforms and wallet services to run ads on Meta platforms if they have even one of the 27 licences required.

No regulation has been passed to ban crypto ads in India so far, with a Crypto Bill likely to propose a ban on all “private cryptocurrencies” yet to be tabled in Parliament.

“As long as the ads come with a disclaimer about the volatility involved and the associated investment risks, such ads should be allowed as they provide opportunities to investors in a regulated manner,” Bhavesh Talreja, CEO and Founder of Globale Media told Gadgets 360.