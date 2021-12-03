Technology News
Bitcoin, Ether See Nominal Dip in Values in Mixed Day of Trade for Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and Ether saw a mixed day of trade through Thursday though crypto investors in India have reasons to rejoice.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 December 2021 11:10 IST
Bitcoin, Ether See Nominal Dip in Values in Mixed Day of Trade for Cryptocurrency

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Aleksi Räisä

Bitcoin is up by 104 percent this year despite its recent volatility

Highlights
  • Bitcoin lost steam yet again in its chase for the $60,000 mark
  • Ether's new ATH chase sees a blip as values see a marginal dip
  • Dogecoin values rise as Shiba Inu sees a big drop

Bitcoin started December on the right foot but the past 24 hours have been testing, following the US Federal Reserve's decision to speed up the end of its quantitative-easing programme that led investors to bank big on riskier assets with higher returns. Bitcoin was trading at $59,941 (roughly Rs. 44.96 lakh) Friday on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, down by 0.52 percent from its opening valuation, after a 2.78 percent dip through Thursday. Global exchanges like CoinMarketCap value the most popular cryptocurrency at $56,609 (roughly Rs. 42.44 lakh), where the cryptocurrency's value appears to have dipped by 0.17 percent in the past 24 hours.

Ether dipped 0.23 percent over the 24 hours after a rough day's trade through Wednesday. The world's second most popular cryptocurrency is currently valued at $4,811 (roughly Rs. 3.61 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the second-largest crypto by market cap pegged at $4,532 (roughly Rs. 3.39 lakh), where the coin has improved by a marginal 0.23 percent over the past 24 hours. Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that the Ethereum-based coin that has been ever so close to a new all-time high earlier this week, could have to wait a tad longer for that to happen.

Elsewhere, things aren't looking great for altcoins either although a few crypto coins do appear to be swimming hard against the tide. Tether, Chainlink, Ripple, Polkadot, Polygon, and Litecoin have all seen their values dip over the past 24 hours. While Cardano, Cosmos, IOTA and Stellar are among the biggest gainers on the day. Privacy-focussed crypto-coin Monero saw an uptick in values too, after a 3 percent dip over the past week.

Meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have had split fortunes over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.22 (roughly Rs. 16.66) up by 0.62 percent while Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000041 (roughly Rs. 0.003084), down by 3.36 percent over the past 24 hours. Fans of the meme coins haven't been too pleased lately with former Wall Street trader and notorious public figure, Jordan Belfort labelling SHIB and DOGE "s**tcoins" with no real value and no use.

Meanwhile, closer home, there's an air of positivity among crypto investors as news broke of a cabinet note circulated by the government on the proposed cryptocurrency bill suggesting regulation of private cryptocurrency rather than a ban. The note also says that crypto will not be recognised as legal tender in India.

A Bill on Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency for introduction in the Lok Sabha has been included in the Lok Sabha Bulletin-Part II, as part of the government business expected to be taken up during the ongoing winter session.

The Bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the ongoing winter session of Parliament. It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also told the Lok Sabha on Monday that government has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country. She also informed the House that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
