Technology News
loading

Bitcoin Continues to Look Up as Ether Strides Closer to New All-Time High

Bitcoin's directional move in recent days has been driving momentum across the crypto sector.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 1 December 2021 08:44 IST
Bitcoin Continues to Look Up as Ether Strides Closer to New All-Time High

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Alesia Kozik

Cryptocurrency market has seen positive movement over the past 24 hours

Highlights
  • Bitcoin prices seems to have stabilised close to the $60,000 mark
  • Ether is inching closer to set a new all-time high
  • SHIB makes a big push as Dogecoin gains dry up

Bitcoin has continued to fight against the drop that took place last Friday when news of the new coronavirus variant saw investors scamper to sell off their crypto holdings. Bitcoin is trading at $59,271 (roughly Rs. 44.46 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, up by 0.57 percent after a steady day's trade on Tuesday, even though BTC closed at 1.97 percent lower than its opening valuation. Global exchanges like CoinMarketCap value the world's most popular cryptocurrency at $57,136 (roughly Rs. 42.86 lakh) where the cryptocurrency's value appears to have dipped by 0.49 percent in the past 24 hours. The key metric here that would make bulls happy is the fact that BTC is inching close to the $60,000 (roughly Rs. 44.99) mark after a predominantly bearish last two weeks.

While Bitcoin trades haven't moved drastically in the past 24 hours, Ether continues to rally big, up by 6.73 percent over the past 24 hours. The world's second-most popular cryptocurrency is currently valued at $4,888.6 (roughly Rs. 3.67 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto pegged at $4,704.78 (roughly Rs. 3.53 lakh) with a 5.24 percent improvement over the past 24 hours. Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that the Ethereum-based coin has recovered big from the black Friday dip to move closer to a new all-time high.

There's a saying in the crypto market that when Bitcoin sneezes all the other popular coins catch a cold, and that's certainly been the case for most of the other popular coins. Tether, Chainlink, Ripple, Polkadot, Polygon, and Litecoin have all seen their values rise over the past 24 hours although gains haven't been as substantial as they were on Monday. The only coin that suffered a minor dip in valuation, meanwhile, happens to be Cardano, dropping 0.74 percent to be valued at $1.63 (roughly Rs. 122.49).

Meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have continued their forward momentum too, although the latter has been moving forward more swiftly. Dogecoin is currently trading at $0.23 (roughly Rs. 16.92) up by 0.18 percent while Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000048 (roughly Rs. 0.003589), up by 8.08 percent over the past 24 hours. As per CoinGecko, SHIB's push over the past few days has seen its value go up 14.4 percent over the past week.

Meanwhile, on the country's incoming crypto bill, the government has stated that it is on course to bring in a new Bill on cryptocurrency after it is approved by the Union Cabinet..

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill has been included in the Lok Sabha Bulletin-Part II, as part of the government business expected to be taken up during the ongoing winter session

The Bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the ongoing winter session of Parliament. It also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also told the Lok Sabha on Monday that government has no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in the country. She also informed the House that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Omicron
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro Laptops Set to Launch in India on December 8; Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Bitcoin Continues to Look Up as Ether Strides Closer to New All-Time High
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  3. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  4. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  6. Sony May Be Making a PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones
  7. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  9. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  10. Kraken Lists Shiba Inu After a Month-Long Ordeal
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge RAM and Storage, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  2. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  3. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India, 2 TV Models to Go on Sale Initially
  4. This Experimental Chewing Gum May Slow Down Coronavirus Transmission, Says Study
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro, Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30 to Be the First Phones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  6. Snoop Dogg’s Decentral Eyes Dog NFT Series Up for Auction, Current Highest Bid Stands at $771,000
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, and Poco M4 Launch Details Surface Online, Key Specifications Leaked
  8. Tecno Camon 18T With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Owner Meta Asked by UK Competition Watchdog to Sell Giphy
  10. Amazon Launches New Tool to Help Carmakers Remotely Diagnose Vehicles to Prevent Recalls, Improve Safety
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com