Technology News
loading

Majority Cryptocurrencies Open With Profits as Bitcoin, Ether Rise in Value

Cryptocurrencies that opened with gains today, outnumbered the ones that suffered losses by a significant margin.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 10 February 2022 11:08 IST
Majority Cryptocurrencies Open With Profits as Bitcoin, Ether Rise in Value

Russia’s plans of regulating the crypto sector is contributing to market positivity

Highlights
  • Terra and Polkadot saw gains too
  • Dogecoin and Shiba Inu pumped up
  • Russia's plan to regulate and not ban crypto improves market

Cryto price charts seem to be returning to a healthy point, not being dominated by all reds after a rough couple of months. On Thursday, February 10, Bitcoin opened with a value hike of 0.79 percent on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber. The trading value of Bitcoin in India currently stands at $46,311 (roughly Rs. 35 lakh). The world's most valued cryptocurrency also scored minor but substantial gains on international exchanges. BTC saw gains up to 1.24 percent on CoinMarketCap, where its presently trading at $43,805 (roughly Rs. 33 lakh).

Continuing on the path of profits for the fourth consecutive day now, Ether rose in value by 3.10 percent on Thursday. The ETH token is currently trading at $3,368 (roughly Rs. 2.5 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

The cryptocurrency has also registered price hikes on international exchanges. On Binance, for instance, each ETH token is trading at $3,182 (roughly Rs. 2.40 lakh) with a pump of 3.14 percent.

It is rather undeniable that escalations in the values of Bitcoin and Ether tend to leave a positive impact on the overall crypto market.

A big bunch of altcoins have also opened with gains today that include Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Terra, and Polkadot among others.

Meme-coins DOGE and SHIB are also performing strongly in the market movement. Both have registered fresh gains of 0.75 percent and 4.38 percent, respectively. While Dogecoin is trading at $0.17 (roughly Rs. 12.51), each Shiba Inu token is priced $0.000035 (roughly Rs. 0.002588).

Only a few altcoins like Tether, USD Coin, and Solana found themselves dealing with minor gains.

In totality, cryptocurrencies that saw gains today outnumbered the ones that suffered losses.

Russia's plans of regulating the crypto sector rather than banning it is being seen as one of the major factors influencing the improvement of the market status.

With countries like India and Russia approaching the crypto sector with a “regulate over restrict” approach, other financial elements can gradually proceed towards crypto adoptability, industry experts believe.

“Russia's ‘unexpected' move can be viewed as a positive for the industry, demonstrating that regulators and policy makers are also starting to realise the potential crypto has, and its likelihood of continued proliferation across the globe,” the research team at CoinDCX told Gadgets 360. “With the presence of regulatory clarity, institutions such as pensions, endowments and family offices can now take exposure to crypto with greater ease, essentially opening the floodgates for mainstream adoption”.

Discussions around the crypto sector, meanwhile, are continuing with force in several parts of the world.

Recently, a total of 17 crypto-related companies formed a new group called the “Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC)” that aims to curb business malpractices like market abuse and manipulation that exist in the crypto sector.

Earlier this week, US-based digital payments giant PayPal also appointed a six-member advisory council on crypto and blockchain technologies.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Terra, Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, Solana
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India Launch Date Set for February 17, Design Tipped in Teaser Video

Related Stories

Majority Cryptocurrencies Open With Profits as Bitcoin, Ether Rise in Value
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Launched: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Set to Launch in India on February 17
  3. Realme 9 5G Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  5. Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 659 5G SoC Launched in India: All the Details
  6. Vivo T1 5G First Impressions: Will it Really Appeal to Gen Z?
  7. Realme 9 Pro, 9 Pro+ India Prices Have Leaded Ahead of Launch
  8. The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Explained
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Debuts Alongside Flagship Galaxy S22 Phones
  10. Airtel Says Tariff Hike Expected in 2022
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price in India Tipped via Alleged Retail Boxes
  2. New State Mobile Update 0.9.24 Brings New Game Mode, Weapons, Features, Season 4 Battle Pass
  3. Disney+ Shines, Netflix Slows as Streaming Competition Rages On
  4. Redmi Note 11E Pro Reportedly Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Tipped to Come as Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
  5. Uber Sees Recovery in Ride Demand, Reports Quarterly Profit as Food Delivery Remains Strong
  6. Majority Cryptocurrencies Open With Profits as Bitcoin, Ether Rise in Value
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G India Launch Date Set for February 17, Design Tipped in Teaser Video
  8. Starlink: NASA Raises Concerns About SpaceX’s 30,000-Satellite Deployment Plan
  9. Airtel Says Tariff Hike Expected in 2022, Won't Hesitate in Taking Lead
  10. Samsung Ends Galaxy Note, Bets Big on Foldables to Tackle iPhone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency