Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Lead Crypto Market Crash as US Federal Reserve Validates Hike in Interest Rates

Stable coins like Tether and USDC were the only gainers on the day.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 6 January 2022 11:38 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Lead Crypto Market Crash as US Federal Reserve Validates Hike in Interest Rates

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Bitcoin price is down again and by quite a bit

Highlights
  • Bitcoin prices fell to a three-month low
  • Ether fell by a whopping 9.73 percent on global exchanges
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu weren't spared by the crash either

Two major events in the cryptocurrency space have rocked Bitcoin's value down to a three-month low as the entire market witnessed a cascading crash. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is valued at $43,168 (roughly Rs. 32.1 lakh), down by over 7 percent over the past 24 hours on global exchanges. On Indian exchanges like CoinSwitch Kuber, the price of the most popular cryptocurrency stands at Rs. 34.92 lakh, down by 6.17 percent over the past 24 hours.

The big slump occurred as the US Federal Reserve indicated it could move up its timetable for raising interest rates to mid-March. The US Federal Reserve is essentially going to stop printing money and make it more expensive to borrow in order to steady the economy and keep rising inflation in check. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan, the country which accounts for a large 18 percent of the Bitcoin network's hash activity, witnessed a nationwide Internet shutdown, causing BTC's hashrate to drop by 13.4 percent — reflecting in a sharp fall in value.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation saw a substantial drop as well. The Ethereum-based cryptocurrency witnessed a plunge of 8.3 percent over the past 24 hours after a healthy start to the year. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $3,759 (roughly Rs. 2.79 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the crypto pegged lower at $3,446 (roughly Rs. 2.56 lakh), where the coin saw a steeper drop of 9.73 percent over the past 24 hours. The dip sees Ether's performance improve marginally but still down 6.8 percent in value over the past week.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals a bad day for the entire market as stable coin appears to be the only crypto assets to have gained in value. Ripple, Cardano, Polygon, Litecoin, Chainlink, and Polkadot all witnessed drops in value, while Tether, and USDC rose in value.

Meme coins haven't been spared by the crash either. Dogecoin is down 6.86 percent in 24 hours to be valued at $0.17 (roughly Rs. 12.67). Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is down 7.61 percent to be valued at $0.000032 (roughly Rs. 0.002417). SHIB's value has dropped by 10.2 percent in the past week, while Dogecoin is down by 6.9 percent.

As per CoinGecko, Bitcoin's value has dropped by over 7 percent over the past week, even though the cryptocurrency is up by more than 26 percent year-on-date.

Meanwhile, a member of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has given Indian crypto investors some respite from rumours suggesting that the crypto sector could be totally prohibited in the country. Ashima Goyal, in a recent interview with the Press Trust of India, reportedly said that imposing a blanket ban on crypto-related activities is difficult to implement. The main reason why India will not legalise any cryptocurrency as legal tender, as per Goyal, is the possibility of it being misused for unlawful activities.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Uniswap, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurency Price
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting OxygenOS A.16 Update With Fix for Call Recording in India
Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox, Rainbow Six Extraction Launches Day One on Xbox Game Pass

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Lead Crypto Market Crash as US Federal Reserve Validates Hike in Interest Rates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  4. Starlink India Head Sanjay Bhargava Resigns
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  6. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  7. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  8. China Tests 'Artificial Sun' 5 Times More Powerful Than Real Sun
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Motorola Moto G71 5G Set to Launch in India on January 10
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2022: GM Unveils Electric Silverado Pickup to Rival Ford and Rivian
  2. Airbnb Could Begin Accepting Crypto Payments, CEO Brian Chesky Tweets Customer Wishlist
  3. James Webb Space Telescope Deploys Secondary Mirror, Honeycomb-Shaped Main Mirror to Be Set Up Next
  4. CES 2022: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, X1 Carbon, X1 Nano Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake Processors
  5. Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox, Rainbow Six Extraction Launches Day One on Xbox Game Pass
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Lead Crypto Market Crash as US Federal Reserve Validates Hike in Interest Rates
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Getting OxygenOS A.16 Update With Fix for Call Recording in India
  8. Amazon Teams Up With Stellantis to Deploy Smarter Cars, Cleaner Delivery Vans
  9. Volvo to Debut Self-Driving Feature in California Using Luminar Sensor
  10. Twitter Convenes a Team to Prepare for US Capitol Riot Anniversary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com