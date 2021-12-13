Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Flat Despite Small Uptick Over the Weekend

Crypto investors appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach to large-cap cryptocurrencies.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 13 December 2021 12:03 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Flat Despite Small Uptick Over the Weekend

Photo Credit: Pexels/ NaMaKuKi

Bitcoin, Ether have seen a substantial dip in value over the past two weeks

Highlights
  • Bitcoin's market dominance continues to slip
  • Ether dips to begin the week despite strong showing through Sunday
  • Shiba Inu rises in value as meme coins continue poor overall showing

Bitcoin, the world largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has had a surprisingly rough past couple of weeks but the weekend did see a substantial run in the green to begin the week on a positive. Bitcoin's valuation has fallen by more than 14 percent over the past couple of weeks, but Sunday's 4 percent gain sees the cryptocurrency value at $52,601 (roughly Rs. 39.71 lakh) on Indian exchange CoinSwitch Kuber, down by 0.45 percent over the past 24 hours. Global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, meanwhile, saw the world's most popular cryptocurrency dip by 0.59 percent to be valued at $49,115 (roughly Rs. 37.08 lakh).

Bitcoin's showing has been poor over the past few weeks but Ether has suffered as much, despite a 4 percent drop off in the past week. A positive weekend sees Ether's valuation down by 0.8 percent over the past 24 hours but the second most popular cryptocurrency has managed a far better recovery from the Black Friday crash in comparison to Bitcoin. At the time of publishing, Ether is valued at $4,299 (roughly Rs. 3.25 lakh) on CoinSwitch Kuber while values on global exchanges see the second-largest crypto by market cap pegged at $4,025 (roughly Rs. 3.03 lakh), where the coin has dropped by 0.58 percent over the past 24 hours.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most of the popular altcoins have also begun the week on the back foot despite a sturdy showing over Saturday and Sunday.

Tether, Polygon, Cardano, Ripple and, Uniswap all show a nominal dip in value while , Polkadot being the only altcoin to see a rise in value by 4.92 percent over the past 24 hours.

As for meme coins, Dogecoin continued to fall, in what has seen the original dog coin slip by close to 3 percent over the past week. DOGE is currently valued at $0.17 (roughly Rs. 13.49), while Shiba Inu shot up by 3.46 percent to be valued at $0.000035 (roughly Rs. 0.002664). While SHIB's value hasn't seen a quick turnover to green over the past month, the cryptocurrency has enjoyed a lot of traction in terms of mainstream adoption lately.

Cryptocurrency investors appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach to large-cap cryptocurrencies, in the wake of what has turned out to be a couple of bumpy weeks for major tokens. For almost all the major tokens, we've noticed a sell-off begin last Wednesday, following a congressional meeting between key cryptocurrency CEOs and US lawmakers to discuss the potential for regulation in the cryptocurrency market. While some of the major coins saw a positive spurt over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on Sunday, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted Bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it. The Prime Minister's Office later confirmed that the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter.

The tweet, posted after Prime Minister Modi's personal handle was hacked in the small hours, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 Bitcoins and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up.

The hack took place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that emerging technologies such as cryptocurrencies should be used to empower democracy and not undermine it.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Market, Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Shiba Inu
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
6 Cool WhatsApp Features Launched In 2021
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Unisoc Tiger T618

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Flat Despite Small Uptick Over the Weekend
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  2. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From Tomorrow
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications and Colour Variants Have Leaked
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  7. Nearly 400 Indian Originals Were Released in 2021. Here Are All of Them
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Series Special Event Set for December 20, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Expected
  2. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Feature 4,700mAh Battery, Offer 120W Fast Charging
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Trade Flat Despite Small Uptick Over the Weekend
  4. Yuvraj Singh Announces NFT Collection Inspired by Memorable On-Field Moments
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price, Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Unisoc Tiger T618
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Spotted on Official Website, Specifications Tipped by FCC Listing
  7. Blue Origin Completes Third Crewed Space Flight, Daughter of First American Astronaut Alan Shepard on Board
  8. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent Starting December 14: All You Need to Know
  9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter Handle Briefly Compromised, Bitcoin Adoption Tweet Put Out by Hackers
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com